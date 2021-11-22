Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend releases gruesome new injury photos, claims former NFL star assaulted her multiple times

Former NFL and AAF running back Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, is now claiming last week's incident was not the first of its kind.

Last weekend, a video went viral from inside Evans' home. Zac Stacy is seen arguing with Evans in the living room with their five-month-old son just feet away. Stacy turned violent and struck Evans twice in the head before tossing her across the living room and into her television, which fell on her while she was on the floor. Zac Stacy proceeded to then pick her up and slam her through their son's walker. However, Kristin Evans is stating a beating she suffered from Zac Stacy just months earlier was much worse.

(The video showing last week's incident is graphic: Warning!)

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. https://t.co/ikI38QqdAu

What was Zac Stacy's violent outburst about?

Zac Stacy apparently attacked her back in August when he went into "rage mode" again, this time over rent money. Evans states, "He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent...He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself."

No Hipsters Pod @NoHipstersPod Kristin Evans, the ex of former NFL player Zac Stacy, has a released a statement just a day after she posted a graphic video of her being physically abused. She claims he is being hidden by friends. Kristin Evans, the ex of former NFL player Zac Stacy, has a released a statement just a day after she posted a graphic video of her being physically abused. She claims he is being hidden by friends. https://t.co/mGGjLOHO7r

Below is a photo from the incident in August showing bruises and cuts on her body.

Kristin Evans, Zac Stacy's ex, shows photo after he throws her into a window

Kristin Evans reports that she has now gone public with the previous incidents as she fears for her life and her children's lives after last week's incident. She wants Zac Stacy to answer for what he's done and wants to be as far from him as possible.

"He has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions." - Kristin Evans on Zac Stacy.

Kristin Evans has since been moved to a safe, undisclosed location and Zac Stacy is currently charged with two felonies and could face more than 15 years in prison. He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in county jail.

