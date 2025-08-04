  • home icon
  Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, pens heartfelt message as Dolphins QB enjoys 26th birthday 1 month after getting married

Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, pens heartfelt message as Dolphins QB enjoys 26th birthday 1 month after getting married

By Prasen
Modified Aug 04, 2025 10:30 GMT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, pens heartfelt message as Dolphins QB enjoys 26th birthday 1 month after getting married - Source: Getty

With Zach Wilson turning 26 on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins QB's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram, sharing some beautiful pictures from their wedding day’s photoshoot.

Nicolette wrote for Wilson:

“Happy birthday to my whole entire world! You amaze me every single day, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. I love you more than you’ll ever know🤍.”

In the photoshoot picture, Nicolette was dressed in a off-shoulder white lace gown as she held a soft pastel bouquet while Wilson was styled in a sharp, light beige or ivory suit paired with a white shirt and a matching tie, along with dark brown shoes.

Wilson's wife also posted a short video of the QB from a practice session and captioned it:

“Birthday boy!!!🤍”.
Nicolette Dellanno shared IG story for the Miami Dolphins QB on his 26th birthday [IG/@_nicolettewilson]
Nicolette Dellanno shared IG story for the Miami Dolphins QB on his 26th birthday [IG/@_nicolettewilson]

The couple tied the knot in New York City on June 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and celebrated their nuptials at the famous Rainbow Room.

Nicolette Dellanno drops dreamy July photo-dump featuring Zach Wilson

Nicolette Dellano posted a July photo dump on Instagram this Saturday, giving followers a glimpse of her offseason fun moments.

“July, you were a dream,” Nicolette wrote in the caption.
In one picture, the top designers of Morgan & Co. posed in front of a beautiful background with sandy hills and calm water. Nicolette wore a white string bikini top with colorful fruit graphics paired with matching bottoms and styled with a high-waisted, full-length white crochet mesh skirt, accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses.

Another picture showed Zach Wilson and his better half posing together in the field. Nicolette wore a navy-blue playsuit with white stripes, a deep V-neckline, white sneakers, a small handbag and black sunglasses while Wilson wore a white sleeveless training shirt featuring the NFL logo, paired with white shorts, football cleats and a wristband on his left arm.

The couple has been together since 2022. Wilson proposed to his forever cheerleader, Nicolette, in July 2024 during their vacation in Italy.

