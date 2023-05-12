Every season, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be forced into the spotlight more than any other team. In other words, primetime games are not in short supply for the club, which is wonderful news for its supporters. However, much of the league's fanbase has grown disinterested in following the team.

Some were expecting that the schedule makers will let in some new blood as we approached 2023. Instead, assuming an average football game lasts 3.5 hours, the Cowboys will be the only game on television for about 20 hours of the 2023 season. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt called for fans to get over their exhaustion with the team. Here's how he put it:

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just like I think the 10th Fast and Furious movie is coming out this year. It's fine, don't roll your eyes at it. Just accept it. It is what it is. When you go to Times Square, these massive signs and neon and it's M&M's and cup of noodles [advertisements]."

Good Morning Football @gmfb primetime games



Tied for the most with the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Giants, and Jets...



Big Deal or No Big Deal?? The Cowboys haveprimetime gamesTied for the most with the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Giants, and Jets...Big Deal or No Big Deal?? The Cowboys have 6️⃣ primetime games Tied for the most with the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Giants, and Jets...Big Deal or No Big Deal?? https://t.co/Isoeq1VhCO

He continued, essentially calling the team just an unfortunate side-effect of an overall net good:

"That's just what the Cowboys are. It's big, bright neon lights. You can say, 'Oh, this is tacky. This isn't right.' You got to embrace it, okay? I can sit here and pound the table. I'm not going to do it. Cowboys, go ahead. You were a very good team last year. I hope you get over the hump this year."

Michael Bier @MichaelJBier The Dallas Cowboys open the season against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.



Remember the last time Dallas played in New York on primetime?

The Dallas Cowboys open the season against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.Remember the last time Dallas played in New York on primetime? https://t.co/VBM1NMmeV2

How many primetime games do the Dallas Cowboys have in 2023?

Dak Prescott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas v San Francisco

Dak Prescott's team will be featured in six primetime performances. Meaning, if one wants to watch football during every window of the 2023 season, they'll need to sit through the games.

The first primetime game is on September 10th at 8:20 PM EST against the New York Giants. The next comes on October 8th at 8:20 PM EST against the San Francisco 49ers. The third comes against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 16th at 8:15 PM EST. Their next game comes against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30th at 8:15 PM EST.

After that, they play the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10th at 8:20 PM EST. Then, on December 30th, they play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM EST.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes