"Our country is so messed up" - NFL analyst Chris Simms reckons American Dream is a dystopia

The NFL and its contributors exist for entertainment purposes. A welcome distraction from the everyday ups and downs of life. But sometimes, a tragedy so heinous happens in American society that the distraction has to be set aside to express sadness or anger at the state of our country.

Such was the case for NFL analyst Chris Simms as he addressed the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of nineteen children and two teachers this week. During the Pro Football Talk podcast with host Mike Florio, Chris Simms compared today's America with the dystopian futures that appear in popular fiction.

Simms said:

"We are at the reality already where our country is so messed up. And people are so angry about everything. You see it all the time, that if you flip somebody off in the car or honk the car because like, oh, the person is doing something wrong in the car, honk, you know, right?"

Simms went on to address the concerns most Americans face in everyday life.

"You're on your cell phone in the fast lane. You gotta be worried like, is he gonna pull out a gun and shoot me? Like, that's where we're at? That's where it's like one of those thoughts that goes to your mind whenever you do anything now, are they gonna pull out a gun and shoot me? Are they gonna pull out a gun and shoot me that the guy was a jerk? And I said, F-you is he gonna pull out a gun and shoot me?"

The analyst finished with a bit of sarcasm targeted at the "American Dream."

"Like, that's where we are? It's a normal thought for everybody. And anybody you talk to? And that's the American dream. Whoa, that's cool. Great dream there. I mean, that's where I don't understand it."

NFL analyst Chris Simms' anger is shared by many Americans

The feelings expressed by Simms and Florio were echoed across most NFL shows as the news of the tragedy broke. While some were brought to tears, others expressed their anger at the continued lack of action from the government to bring a stop to the mass shootings that seem to occur week after week.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk On @PFT_Live @CSimmsQB and I spent the opening segment talking about the latest American mass murder. I expect the reaction to be split, as it always is. Every single email we received was supportive. Maybe there is hope that things will finally change. wp.me/pbBqYq-chLe On @PFT_Live, @CSimmsQB and I spent the opening segment talking about the latest American mass murder. I expect the reaction to be split, as it always is. Every single email we received was supportive. Maybe there is hope that things will finally change. wp.me/pbBqYq-chLe

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, the country is in turmoil, with thoughts and prayers being sent to the families affected by this tragedy. But thoughts and prayers won't stop these awful mass murders from happening again. Hopefully, the collective voices of American everywhere will be heard, and changes will be made.

