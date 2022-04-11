“That changes the dynamic of their offense” - NFL analyst proposes Baltimore Ravens make trade offer for DK Metcalf 

DK Metcalf is currently the best player on the Seattle Seahawks' rebuilding roster. After moving on from franchise legends Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, it's up to Metcalf to carry the torch into the Seahawks' next era. But trade rumors have engulfed the 24-year-old, leaving his future status uncertain.

Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discussed potential trade partners for Metcalf Friday on Pro Football Talk Live. Simmons threw out an intriguing option to trade for the former second-round pick in the Baltimore Ravens. Simmons believes Metcalf offers a dynamic weapon that the roster currently lacks. Simmons said,

“Let's go with DK Metcalf. Well, I don’t want to send him to the Jets, I want to send him to the Ravens. Let's improve the Ravens wide receiving core with somebody like a DK Metcalf. Because, yeah, they got Hollywood Brown. They got Bateman, and they got Watkins. But I think if you have a really dynamic pass-catcher like DK Metcalf, that changes the dynamic of the offense."

Simmons furthered his mock-trade scenario by pointing out how much the 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson would benefit from the acquisition of Metcalf.

In addition to Metcalf being an asset to Jackson, Simmons believes the Ravens' wide receiving corps needs a boost to compete with those in the AFC North. Simmons said,

"I mean, I think we've seen it where Lamar Jackson can make plays. He can make throws, we know this. He's an MVP; he’s a past MVP. But I think that Metcalf would give them a dimension on offense that they have not necessarily had. And when you're talking about the AFC and how good that division, especially, we're expecting it to be now with Joe Burrow there and their wide receiving corps. And also you have Cleveland now with Deshaun Watson, however long he's gonna play, whatever it is. But I just think the Ravens could really use an improvement with DK Metcalf. And that would be really interesting to me.”

Simmons isn't the first person who has proposed for Metcalf to play with Jackson. Jackson took to Twitter last Monday to recruit the 2020 Pro Bowler to Baltimore. With the NFL draft less than three weeks away, we may see Metcalf on the move soon should the Seahawks decide to part ways with the talented wideout.

Whoever trades for DK Metcalf will have to extend his contract

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf's future team is up in the air, but his future contract extension isn't. As the Seahawks' second-round pick in 2019, Metcalf doesn't have a fifth-year option for the team to pick up for 2023.

That means a contract extension is coming Metcalf's way, regardless of his destination. Due to the precedent set by Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill, Metcalf will be handsomely rewarded in his extension.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I see the new Diggs deal and I look at guys like DK Metcalf, Terry McClaurin, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel, and have to think they're calling their agents right now, and asking, 'Sup?' " -- @PSchrags "I see the new Diggs deal and I look at guys like DK Metcalf, Terry McClaurin, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel, and have to think they're calling their agents right now, and asking, 'Sup?' " -- @PSchrags https://t.co/KgriYpwLDq

Metcalf isn't even close to entering his physical prime yet. He will be a significant asset to whomever he plays with in 2022 and beyond.

Edited by Windy Goodloe