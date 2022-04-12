"Don't think Baker has zero value across the league" - NFL analyst reveals how Baker Mayfield can leverage his way out of Cleveland

Baker Mayfield's lack of trade interest around the NFL is one of the most surprising developments of the 2022 offseason. The 2018 first overall draft pick's stock has never been lower after an injury-plagued 2021 season took away from the promise he showed in 2020.

As it stands, Baker Mayfield doesn't want to be on the Cleveland Browns, and the Browns don't want Mayfield on the roster. At the same time, the Browns don't want to cut Mayfield without receiving compensation.

NFL insider Albert Breer appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. He offered a solution for Mayfield. He suggested that the quarterback leverage his way out of Cleveland. Breer suggested Baker Mayfield show up to the team's offseason program, saying,

“I mean, I think it's sort of going to come down to if Baker wants to force the issue. And I think one thing he can do to force the issue, if he desires to do that. And I've said this in a few different places, Rich. I think it's like, show up to the offseason program, you know? And like that, that in itself. Like if you show up, that becomes a problem for the team. They just want you to go away, you know? So maybe he shows up to the offseason program, and he tries to force the issue."

That would certainly be one way for Baker Mayfield to attempt and take some control over the situation. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted Monday, the weeks left leading up to the draft could be a time where we see Mayfield dealt.

Breer elaborated further on his stance by noting Baker Mayfield's contract is an obstacle, putting pressure on the Browns to take on some of his money. But if they're willing to do it, Breer sees teams in the NFL still holding value in Mayfield's ability on the field. Breer said,

"You know, I think this is really going to come down to Cleveland's willingness to take on money, and how much money they're willing to take on. Because I don't think Baker had zero value across the league. I think he's still seen as sort of a back half of the NFL starter. Like I don't think he's seen as this guy who only can be a backup. But, there's no, like you said, the music has sort of stopped and the chairs are full."

Breer finished his statement by reiterating, as long as a team would have to pay Baker Mayfield's entire $18.858 million salary, a trade is unlikely. He said,

"And so you know, if somebody was gonna take him on as a record reclamation project and say, ‘Okay, we're gonna roll the dice on him for one year. He's going to be our starter.’ Then maybe they’d be willing to pay the $18.858 million. But lacking that and seeing where the opportunity might be to come in and maybe just compete for a job? No one's willing to pay that amount of money. So as much as anything else, it's going to come down to how much money the Browns are willing to take on. And, you know, and then finding the right suitor for him.”

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022?

As Breer mentioned, the number of teams searching for quarterbacks has dwindled. The two teams that still have glaring needs at the position are the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Outside of that, you have to look at teams like the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential trade destinations. The Steelers, in particular, stand out as a fascinating hypothetical landing spot due to being in the AFC North.

Mayfield's trade status will be a key storyline for the remainder of the offseason. Mayfield has shown a lot of good flashes in his four-year career. He needs an opportunity to show his 2021 tape was a product of his injury and not who he is as a player.

