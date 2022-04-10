"I still wish I could throw the ball like you" - Ben Roethlisberger pays tribute to former Steelers teammate Dwayne Haskins 

Pittsburgh Steelers (now) retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played with Dwayne Haskins as a backup in the 2021 season and had some kind words for his former teammate:

"He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart. I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed. Wish we had more time together on this earth, but I will cherish the time and the laughs we had! I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!! Love ya pal.”

Dwayne Haskins' death at the age of 24 has left NFL fans, media and players all stunned.

The former quarterback was killed yesterday morning after being hit by a dump truck as a pedestrian while he attempted to walk across Interstate 595 westbound lanes in Broward County, Florida around 6:30 a.m.

What has become obvious since his death is that Haskins was beloved by the NFL community, particularly the two franchises that he played for in the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool initially posted this message on Twitter about his friend's passing:

"I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be."

Claypool later posted the following emotional message on Twitter, obviously still reeling from the death of Haskins:

"A moment of vulnerability. The moment I realized I had lost a brother. We are placed on this undesirable pedestal and become treated as if we are anything but human, but it’s okay to not be okay. Allow me to be the example. Love you, 3."

No additional details have been released regarding the incident.

How long was Dwayne Haskins in the NFL?

Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Commanders franchise in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His career at Ohio State University was the stuff of legends. He earned a single-season Big Ten record by throwing for 50 touchdowns as well as over 4,000 yards in 2018.

His many accolades from that season include winning the Big Ten award for Offensive Player of the Year (Graham-George Award) and the Quarterback of the Year award (Griese-Brees Award).

He was also named the 2018 Rose Bowl MVP, first-team All-Big Ten and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting as well.

Haskins played for the Washington franchise from 2019-2020. He was then signed by the Steelers in January 2021 to learn behind a legend in Ben Roethlisberger.

At the time of his death, he was well on his way to making his mark on the NFL as he had during his time at Ohio State University.

We here at Sportskeeda offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace.

