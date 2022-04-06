“I think he’s his emotional support pet” - NFL analyst says Rob Gronkowski’s presence lightens Tom Brady’s mood

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back many of their key players, with Rob Gronkowski being the most notable omission thus far. The 32-year-old tight end is one of Tom Brady's best friends and closest teammates, making his absence from the team glaring.

Gronkowski isn't committed to returning and has mulled retirement throughout the offseason. However, many NFL analysts believe he will eventually return, including NFL Network's Jane Slater.

During Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football, Slater compared Gronkowski to an emotional support animal for Brady. She said Gronkowski helps Brady, and not just on the gridiron. Slater said:

“I think he lightens the mood for Tom a little bit. I think he's good for Tom in the locker room when he's around. You said he's the security blanket. I think he's his emotional support pet. And so I truly believe that Tom needs Gronkowski and I'm with you guys. It's just like I didn't believe that Tom Brady was retiring. I don't believe that Sean Payton was retiring. And I don't believe that Rob Gronkowski is retiring. Not when those guys still feel like they've got a little bit left on the table.”

Slater is one of countless analysts who don't believe Gronkowski will hang up his cleats this offseason. However, Gronkowski's interview with TMZ Sports this Tuesday suggests the five-time Pro Bowler is seriously contemplating calling it a day.

Will Rob Gronkowski return to play with Tom Brady in 2022?

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady

Time will tell whether or not Gronkowski decides to return for another season at the age of 33. As soon as Brady announced he was coming out of retirement, most fans opined that his tight end is also guaranteed to return to Tampa Bay.

But football is a physical sport, and we've already seen Gronkowski retire once to get his body right. Given his comments to TMZ Sports, it wouldn't be a complete shock if he decides to walk away.

Should Rob Gronkowski retire, Brady will be left with a major void on offense. Despite him having Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Gronkowski is Brady's safety blanket.

In addition to his off-the-field charisma and personality, the 32-year-old is respected as arguably the most skilled and successful tight end in NFL history.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most touchdowns prior to age-33 season among TE



Rob Gronkowski 108

Antonio Gates 84

Tony Gonzalez 78

Jimmy Graham 78

Travis Kelce 72



*inc. postseason Most touchdowns prior to age-33 season among TERob Gronkowski 108Antonio Gates 84Tony Gonzalez 78Jimmy Graham 78Travis Kelce 72*inc. postseason https://t.co/GCZuCZevvQ

The Buccaneers are among the favorites in the NFC to make it to the Super Bowl. But those odds will likely take a hit if Gronkowski chooses to enter the next chapter of his life. This will leave Brady without the most trusted and loyal teammate he's ever played with.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat