NFL analyst believes Steelers hiring Brian Flores only helps his case in class-action lawsuit 

Brian Flores' hiring as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach was a surprising move that shocked everyone in the NFL.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is suing the NFL for alleged racism in the hiring process in its coaching ranks. Despite the Steelers bringing him on in an assistant role, Flores' legal camp released a statement claiming Flores wasn't giving up the class-action lawsuit.

USA Today journalist Mike Freeman had a strong opinion on the matter. Freeman tweeted that Flores being hired shouldn't be considered a victory, as Flores is majorly overqualified for his role.

NFL analyst Jemele Hill agreed wholeheartedly with her quote retweet of Freeman.

Jemele Hill agreed wholeheartedly with her quote retweet of Freeman, stating: "Let's me be really clear: Flores getting hired isn't a victory for anyone. He's massively overqualified for the job he has now. And him getting the position almost proves the point of his lawsuit."

Is that clear enough now?

Is that clear enough now?

Throughout Flores' case thus far, many analysts such as Stephen A. Smith have called on teams like the Steelers to do something to initiate change. It was, after all, Steelers owner Dan Rooney who proposed the Rooney Rule in 2003.

Hill and Freeman brought up valid points in their tweets. However, not everyone agrees with them. There's a divide on Twitter amongst NFL analysts.

While some think this is a positive step for the NFL, others believe Flores landing a job will be used against him by the league.

Will Steelers hiring of Brian Flores help or hurt his lawsuit?

Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers

Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. disagrees with Freeman's opinion of Brian Flores' hiring being a positive in his case that minorities aren't given a fair shot in the coaching ranks. Lawrence pointed out multiple reasons why Flores taking the Steelers job hurts his case.

Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. disagrees with Freeman's opinion of Brian Flores' hiring being a positive in his case that minorities aren't given a fair shot in the coaching ranks. Lawrence pointed out multiple reasons why Flores taking the Steelers job hurts his case, noting: "The NFL will use Flores's hiring to better position itself in the lawsuit. Not only does the new position reduce Flores's potential lost wage damages, it also undermines any potential retaliation claim, etc. Plus, Flores had to take the job, otherwise he didn't mitigate damages."

It's a tough spot to be in for Brian Flores, who will be attempting to do two things at once. Flores has been vocal about his love for coaching and admitted he realized his coaching career could've ended by taking the risk he took of suing the NFL.

Flores' most significant goal is to give minorities fair opportunities in coordinator and head coaching jobs. But when a team like the Steelers comes calling for your services, it's hard to turn that down when you still want a career in coaching (personally).

Hill also tweeted about the NFL owners who are at the center of Flores' case. She believes the owners aren't concerned about being racist but are about looking racist.

Hill also tweeted about the NFL owners who are at the center of Flores' case. She believes the owners aren't concerned about being racist but are about looking racist, stating: "NFL owners are aware of the optics. Again, they don't care about being racist. They care about looking racist. Flores was hired because they can't keep banishing black men who stand up to them. This also why every black coach needs to join Flores' lawsuit. Embarrass the owners."

Brian Flores' lawsuit continues to be one of the most significant developments the NFL has ever seen. Commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the NFL has done a poor job at maximizing the intent of the Rooney Rule.

The fallout from this case is yet to unfold and is just beginning. Regardless of whether Flores' case is hurt or helped by his new job, the Steelers offering a hand to one of the most overqualified assistant coaches in recent memory is a commendable move by the franchise.

