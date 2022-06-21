"He needed a little nudge to add to that fire" - NFL analyst on comments from Tyreek Hill motivating Patrick Mahomes for next season

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes, who were two peas in a pod until this offseason, are now taking break-up shots at each other. Specifically, the wide receiver recently came out on the It Needed To Be Said podcast via ESPN and said his new quarterback was more accurate.

On Get Up, NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler knocked the wide receiver over the comments, saying it was just going to further motivate Mahomes. Who is seen by many as the guy at the top of the food chain. He also pointed out that the Chiefs still have plenty of weapons the quarterback will take advantage of:

"Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid were already pretty motivated and eager to show what they could do... and remind people 'hey, we won 12 games or more every year since Mahomes and Reid had been together.' You got Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, all these players that they can spread the ball to."

He went on by saying the timing of the comments made Fowler question the wide receiver's motivations for speaking out. In other words, he hinted that someone had pushed the wide receiver to speak out against the quarterback he dominated with for several years. This resulted with his massive new deal worth 4 years, $120 million in Miami.

"Tyreek Hill's comments recently were right on time. Mahomes was already in that mode. And he knows he's the quarterback that helped Tyreek Hill just land a $120 million contract in Miami by the way they connected, so maybe he needed a little nudge to add to that fire."

Tyreek Hill's time with Patrick Mahomes

Originally, the wide receiver predates the quarterback. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, while the quarterback was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes didn't have his first starting season until Hill's third year in the NFL.

With Alex Smith in 2016 and 2017, the wide receiver earned roughly 1600 combined receiving yards and 13 combined touchdowns. Since 2018, Hill has averaged more than 2000 yards over any two-season stretch since the quarterback became the full-time starter for the team.

Many may see that as an indication that the former Chief was solid without the quarterback, but found a new gear with him. As such, many Dolphins fans have hope that the wide receiver could be the same player he was with Alex Smith and now with Tua Tagovailoa. Will they get their wish starting this September?

