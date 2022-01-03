Here's how NFL announcers paid respect to the late John Madden

John Madden died recently, leaving behind a massive legacy. He sadly passed away on 28 December 2021 at the age of 85.

The former head coach, who turned into one of the greatest commentators, helped inspire a generation of football players and appreciators through a video game series that helped the world understand football on a much deeper level.

On Sunday, the NFL decided to honor the great man. For the majority of the league, teams and stadiums had everyone standing in a deeply reflective moment of silence for John Madden. NFL commentators also had their own special way of honoring Madden.

All live commentators for the NFL have honored John Madden by wearing his "All-Madden" branded letterman's jackets that he famously wore in the booth when he was a commentator. Of course, Madden also wore suits when necessary, but his iconic jackets were always a part of his outfit.

John Ourand @Ourand_SBJ Fox announcers are outfitted in John Madden jackets today. Fox announcers are outfitted in John Madden jackets today. https://t.co/S9FM16RbIz

Greg Olsen and Adam Amin were pictured wearing their signature jackets in memory of the legend who truly helped bring football to so many homes.

What legacy did John Madden leave behind?

John Madden was a world-renowned coach and sports commentator and created a video game that became one of the longest-standing sports games in history. John Madden Football helped shape the way in which casual fans understood the game of football.

The Madden video game series was based on one of Madden's old playbooks and was used as a way to teach the common person about the true fundamentals of football. Over the years, several iterations of the game have come out, each more intricate than the last. All of these were based on Madden's initial idea to show the common man the Xs and Os of football, quite literally.

John Madden also holds a 103-32-7 regular-season record, making him one of the most successful coaches in the history of the NFL. Madden was instrumental in coaching the then Oakland Raiders to a 1976 Super Bowl championship. Madden took the Raiders to the playoffs nine times during the 11 years that he coached for them. Simply put, Madden was a highly successful coach by every degree.

Also Read Article Continues below

Madden went on to have one of the most legendary sportscasting careers in which he won an astounding 12 Emmys for his outstanding sports playcalling. John Madden is one of the most legendary figures in the game of football, and it is truly special to see everyone in the league taking their team to honor such a great man.

Edited by Piyush Bisht