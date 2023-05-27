NFL contenders cap space: Exploring which teams can afford to sign DeAndre Hopkins to a contract

DeAndre Hopkins has the freedom to choose which team he plays for in the 2023 NFL season after the Arizona Cardinals released him on Friday.

As things stand, several franchises are keen on signing Hopkins but it's safe to say that only a handful of teams have drawn interest in the wideout.

Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys are in need of a wideout that can take them to the next level. The team has a reported $14 million in cap space and is one of the favorites to make a move for Hopkins in the offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have just over $12 million in cap space. This is even after signing quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason. The Ravens will be eyeing a move for Hopkins to add more quality to their star-studded offense after the 30-year-old's recent comments on Jackson.

The Philadelphia Eagles tied down quarterback Jalen Hurts on a long-term deal. Hopkins is also impressed with Hurts but the Eagles have just over $12 million in cap space, which would be a stumbling block in negotiations if they want to sign the receiver.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a shade over $12 million in cap space. However, the team needs to bring in a top-notch wideout like Hopkins to bolster their offense. Nonetheless, Hopkins has admitted that he would be glad to work alongside a quarterback like Justin Herbert.

Several fans have also urged the Kansas City Chiefs to make a move for Hopkins. The reigning Super Bowl champions could build on their dynasty by getting another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When Hopkins was recently asked which quarterback he'd like to play with, the first name out of his mouth was Josh Allen. However, the Buffalo Bills are also extremely low on cap space and Hopkins may have to take a massive pay cut if he wants to join forces with Allen.

Interestingly, Hopkins also claimed that he is past that phase in his career to potentially play with a rookie quarterback in the league.

Why did DeAndre Hopkins get released?

The Arizona Cardinals decided to release DeAndre Hopkins from their roster to increase their cap space. The five-time Pro Bowler was due to receive big money, meaning a trade for the player was difficult.

According to reports, Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against Arizona's cap in 2023. His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million which led to the Cardinals offloading the receiver.

How many career fumbles does DeAndre Hopkins have?

Across 10 seasons in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins has racked up a whopping 11,298 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns on 853 receptions. The receiver has recorded only 12 career fumbles, two of which came last season.

