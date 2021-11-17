NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for November 18 | NFL Week 11

Thursday Night Football for Week 11 has the New England Patriots facing the Atlanta Falcons. With injuries piling up for both teams, you may have to dig deep to find some gold in FanDuel and DraftKings DFS fantasy football lineups for this game.

FanDuel and DraftKings are platforms where you can build a fantasy football lineup with no long-term commitments. You pick a lineup for a single game or a single week and then start fresh with a new group for the next one. Just stay under the cap and build your fantasy football lineup. With single game lineups, you choose five players for FanDuel with a $60,000 cap or six players for DraftKings with a $50,000 cap. Choose one MVP/Captain player who will earn 1.5x more points than your other players.

Check out some tips to build the best possible lineup of NFL players from the Patriots and the Falcons for Thursday Night Football on November 11th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for NFL Week 11's Thursday Night Football

Captain/MVP - QB Mac Jones - $15,000 (FanDuel)/$15,900 (DraftKings)

Mac Jones had a fantastic game in Week 10, even though he didn't score a lot of fantasy football points. He completed just 19 passes for 198 yards, but threw three touchdowns in a massive win over the Cleveland Browns. When Mac Jones isn't expected to be the workhorse for his team, he plays very well. He'll face the Falcons this week, who are 17th against the pass, and Jones should eclipse 20 fantasy football points.

TE Kyle Pitts - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$9,600 (DraftKings)

Kyle Pitts had a decent game in the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but was a bright spot for the stagnant Falcons. He had seven targets for four catches and 60 yards. The bigger concern for Kyle Pitts is that he has just one touchdown this season. He's ranked as the fifth-best fantasy football tight end, but could easily be a top-three player if he finds the endzone more often. He has a favorable matchup against New England.

WR Kendrick Bourne - $9,500 (FanDuel)/$7,600 (DraftKings)

Kendrick Bourne ended up with his best game of the season last week with four catches for 98 yards and a score. His 22 fantasy football points were also his best score of 2021. Bourne could start to earn more targets than Nelson Agholor despite Agholor possessing better speed. If Bourne ends up with more than six targets and 15 points in fantasy football this week (which he should), expect him to be a player to target each week.

TE Hunter Henry - $11,000 (FanDuel)/$7,000 (DraftKings)

Jonnu Smith's injury helped elevate Hunter Henry last week to become a TE1 option. Henry had two touchdowns from Mac Jones last week but isn't seeing a consistent stream of targets. He's a great touchdown-or-bust player, which is rare. With Mac Jones playing well right now, there are good odds that he will catch another touchdown against Atlanta.

WR Russell Gage - $10,000 (FanDuel)/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Russell Gage was held without a catch last week, but is bound to bounce back since Atlanta's offense has several key injuries. He should see a decent workload on Thursday, as he and Kyle Pitts are the only real offensive threats who are healthy.

WR Frank Darby - $400 (DraftKings)

As mentioned above, the Falcons are hurting from a lack of healthy offensive weapons. Cordarrelle Patterson and Hayden Hurst did not practice on Tuesday and the Falcons are already without Calvin Ridley. Moreover, Mike Davis is still playing like a dud. Darby hasn't been much of a factor this season, but he should be used in a larger role this week.

Total Budgets: $57,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $47,100 of $50,000 DraftKings

