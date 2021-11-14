NFL DFS Picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for November 14 | NFL Week 10

The NFL Week 10's Sunday schedule holds several games that could reshape several divisions and a couple of trap games for some top teams, which should make for an exciting day on DFS FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football tournaments.

FanDuel and DraftKings run weekly contests where you can build your fantasy lineup on all NFL game days. It's very different from standard fantasy football, where your lineup represents your entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000 and you can't use more than four players from the same team. Whereas, DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your squad.

Here you can check out some tips on building the best lineup of NFL players for Week 10's Sunday games.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup picks for NFL Week 10 Sunday games - November 14th, 2021

QB Matt Ryan - $7300 (FanDuel)/$6000 (DraftKings) - vs Dallas Cowboys

Matt Ryan has been an under-the-radar solid quarterback in fantasy football this season. He has thrown 15 touchdowns to just six interceptions, which is a great feat for him. The Dallas Cowboys have been allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and Matt Ryan is known to thrive in shootouts from time to time. He could creep near 30 fantasy football points this week as long as he avoids Trevon Diggs.

RB James Conner - $7000 (FanDuel)/$6300 (DraftKings) - vs Carolina Panthers

James Conner was no longer viewed as an RB1 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's been a fantastic fantasy football running back for the Arizona Cardinals. Chase Edmonds has been ruled out for a few weeks, allowing Conner to step up into the featured role. He's the sixth-best fantasy running back this season with 10 touchdowns in nine games. The Carolina Panthers are 19th against the run and Conner should see a heavy workload this week.

RB Melvin Gordon lll - $6300 (FanDuel)/$5300 (DraftKings) - vs Philadelphia Eagles

Melvin Gordon lll has managed to remain a top-15 running back while splitting carries with rookie Javonte Williams. He is coming off a game with 95 total yards and a score against the Dallas Cowboys. Gordon is still viewed as a low-end RB2 despite Williams seeing plenty of carries. The Philadelphia Eagles are 20th against the run, which could make both Gordon and Williams worth starting.

WR Davante Adams - $8700 (FanDuel)/$7900 (DraftKings) - vs Seattle Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers is expected to start Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks in a possible shootout. Davante Adams should thrive in fantasy football with his Hall of Fame quarterback back on the field and Rodgers usually plays well after controversy. Adams had 14 targets last week with Jordan Love throwing to him, but only caught six of them for 42 yards and his lowest fantasy football points of the season. Seattle is 29th against the pass and Adams could easily have two touchdowns and over 80 yards on Sunday.

WR Tyler Lockett - $7100 (FanDuel)/$6500 (DraftKings) - vs Green Bay Packers

Tyler Lockett has taken a backseat in the passing game in 2021, currently ranking outside of the top-20 among wide receivers in fantasy football. He finally bounced back with 142 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Russell Wilson is also expected back this week and that should help Lockett's fantasy stock this week. The Packers are seventh against the pass, but the Seahawks have a variety of targets to throw to and Lockett could find himself open.

WR Russell Gage - $6000 (FanDuel)/$5000 (DraftKings) - vs Dallas Cowboys

Russell Gage will pair nicely with Matt Ryan as your quarterback this week. Dallas's defense has been porous against the pass lately and Matt Ryan could pick them apart. Gage has played well over his last two games, posting 60+ yards in both. Trevon Diggs could pose a threat, but Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson could help Gage find easy targets and easy fantasy football points.

TE Pat Freiermuth - $5100 (FanDuel)/$3900 (DraftKings) - vs Detroit Lions

The rookie tight end is ranked in the top-15 after scoring two touchdowns last week in the win over the Chicago Bears. He enters Week 10 against the Detroit Lions as a low-end TE1, but this could be a trap game for the Steelers. Freiermuth could be utilized late in the game if the Steelers find themselves in a battle. He's had at least six targets in his last three games and Pittsburgh is without Chase Claypool. His ceiling as being a top-five fantasy football tight end in Week 10.

FLEX RB Damien Harris - $6300 (FanDuel)/$5900 (DraftKings) - vs Cleveland Browns

Damien Harris is a high-risk, high-reward running back this week. He's still wrapping up with the concussion protocol and is facing the Cleveland Browns. He posted double-digit points in fantasy football in his last four games and had two 100-yard games in that span. The Browns are third against the run and could stuff the run. Harris is a dynamic running back and could end up with a good receiving game if he suits up.

DEF Denver Broncos - $4000 (FanDuel)/$3200 (DraftKings) - vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos have been playing great defense over the last three weeks, even without Von Miller. They haven't allowed more than 17 points in the last three games or more than 350 total yards. The Eagles are a shaky offense, and Denver could easily keep them under 17 points and 350 yards in Week 10. They could end up as a top-five Week 10 fantasy football defense.

