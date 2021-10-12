NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 11 | NFL Week 5

NFL Week 5 ends Monday with a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. If the matchup doesn't bring as much excitement as next week, maybe your DFS fantasy team for DraftKings and FanDuel can turn you in for this game. You can join a tournament pertaining to Monday Night Football with a lineup made up of players only from the Colts and the Ravens.

Fantasy teams for a single-game tournament are different from regular Sundays. You pick six offensive players from any skill position, defense and kicker for DraftKings, and five for FanDuel, and you also choose an MVP who's going to earn you 1.5x points. For DraftKings, the captain's pick also costs 1,5x.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is at $60,000 and you can't use no more than four players from the same team. For DraftKings, the budget is $50,000. Check out some tips to build the best lineup for Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 5's Monday Night Football

MVP QB Lamar Jackson - $18,900 (DraftKings, 1,5x cost), $17,000 (FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson will be the superstar of this game. Even with an elevated cost, he should be your MVP without a doubt, especially against a Colts defense that's not known for its strength. Jackson is a threat on the ground and through the air and he's set for another big performance.

WR Marquise Brown - $11,000 (DraftKings), $13,500 (FanDuel)

Speaking of the Ravens' offense, Brown projects as the main receiving option for this game. He has 32% of Baltimore's air yards share, and it seems that he's coming to grips with his potential after two disappointing seasons as a deep threat. Brown has 326 receiving yards this season already and he's scored in three of the first four games.

TE Mark Andrews - $6,600 (DraftKings), $12,000 (FanDuel)

Andrews' target share is growing recently: he had eight targets in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, and he also has at least five receptions over the last three games, although he hasn't scored a touchdown yet.

Some fantasy players will stay away from him as he still hasn't scored a touchdown this season. But with his good volume, you can bank on him, and if he scores tonight, then you'll be a lucky boy.

WR Sammy Watkins - $5,800 (DraftKings), $7,500 (FanDuel)

Yes, another Ravens receiving option, and another who's a fantastic deep threat who can just blow up for one or two touchdowns out of nowhere.

Watkins has had at least seven targets in every game this season, which is a great volume at his cost, although he only registered four receptions in every game this season. The Colts defense has suffered this year against deep threats and Sammy may take advantage of this.

K Justin Tucker - $4,000 (DraftKings)

Tucker slots right into our lineup as the safest option for those who trust the Ravens' passing game in DraftKings and want to save a little bit of money for the latter picks. Mr. Automatic has missed just one kick this year, and he also broke the NFL record of longest field goal ever with a 66-yarder.

WR Zach Pascal - $9,500 (FanDuel)

With more than 80% snaps every week this season, Pascal is growing nicely into a WR2 option for the Colts offense.

There's a good chance that Indianapolis will be forced to pass the ball early with a score disadvantage, so while he's not as productive as Michael Pittman, you can take a good bet on him as a breakout option as you've already spent money in the Ravens' offense. Pascal has at least five targets every game this year.

TE Kylen Granson - $200 (DraftKings)

Granson slots into the last possible option as money is short if you give Lamar Jackson the MVP. The rookie has grown into a 42% snap share in Week 4 and he seems to be getting more and more play time, also with his first two targets last week. At this price, well, why not?

