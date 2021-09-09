NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for September 10th | NFL 2021 season

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season arrives this week, and people will be deep into fantasy football, pick 'ems, and the big-money weekly tournaments from FanDuel and DraftKings. These tournaments occur each week and you pick a new lineup every day rather than running with the same team all season long like in fantasy football.

FanDuel has an NFL DFS GPP tournament for Week 1 and DraftKings has its own NFL DFS GPP tournament. The budget for your FanDuel team is slated with a budget of $60,000 with no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a $50,000 budget. Before you go and lock in your lineup for this week's tournaments, here is a bit of advice if you're unsure about what the best lineup for you could be.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice

QB Kyler Murray - $8400 (FanDuel)/$7600(DraftKings) - at Tennesee Titans

NFL Offensive Rookie of Year in Yr 1 & Pro Bowl selection in Yr 2, Kyler Murray begins Yr #3 Sunday in TEN@k1 is only player in NFL history w 7500+ passing yards, 45+ TD passes & 15+ TD runs in his first 2 seasons



Also has most completions ever by a player in 1st 2 years (724) pic.twitter.com/HeYGtUGnRn — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 8, 2021

Kyler Murray might not be the best when it comes to putting up big numbers, but he's facing the 28th-ranked defense with the Tennessee Titans. His stats in 2020 were middle-of-the-pack, but he could have a great Week 1 and get in a couple of deep bombs for TDs.

RB James Robinson - $6400(FanDuel)/$5900(DraftKings) - at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Playing with a rookie QB, James Robinson is an experienced RB with over 1,000 yards as a rookie himself. Urban Meyers should use Robinson often for a good balance and momentum against the crumbling Houston Texans.

RB Raheem Mostert - $6100(FanDuel)/$5800(DraftKings) - at Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are at their best when they are a run-first team and have a chance at a dominant win in Week 1. Raheem Mostert is the leader of the committee in the backfield and should lead the charge in pounding the Detroit Lions' defensive line.

WR Stephon Diggs - $7900(FanDuel)/$7600(DraftKings) - vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephon Diggs will be Josh Allen's main target against the Pittsburgh Steelers' flawed secondary. While the rest of the defense brings the heat, Allen will look to get the ball out quickly to Diggs on slants and screens, giving him plenty of targets for a big day.

WR Brandin Cooks - $5600(FanDuel)/$5300(DraftKings) - vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have a depleted roster and Brandin Cooks is by far their best receiver. Tyrod Taylor will look to exploit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and Brandin Cooks will see a ton of targets as Taylor is stressed about getting some momentum going early.

WR Laviska Shenault - $5600(FanDuel)/$5000(DraftKings) - at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

Laviksa Shenault's versatility makes him a threat in the passing and running game. The Houston Texans are a ticking time bomb and Shenault can keep the Texans guessing all over the field.

TE Logan Thomas - $5600(FanDuel)/$4600(DraftKings) - vs LA Chargers

Washington Football Team Training Camp

Washington's defense will be doing most of the damage, but Ryan Fitzpatrick can keep drives going with Logan Thomas sneaking around the middle of the field and even with going deep downfield.

FLEX TE Kyle Pitts - $6000(FanDuel)/$4400(DraftKings) - vs Philadelphia Eagles

CB, S, LB... I don't think it matters if you let this gazelle Kyle Pitts get free access & head of steam onto the toes of coverage



He'll destroy 'em all. Just like he did Stingley



If I have to sacrifice a DE in order to bump/jam Kyle Pitts off the line of scrimmage... So be it pic.twitter.com/FKR8s7aBcp — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 8, 2021

Everyone expects Kyle Pitts to be the leading receiver for the Atlanta Falcons this year and he will be off to a good start against the Philadelphia Eagles. Calvin Ridley could cut into his targets, but Pitts should still have a TD and close to 100 yards.

Defense - Denver Broncos - $4100(FanDuel)/$3300(DraftKings) - at New York Giants

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants' passing game is shaky while the Denver Broncos have a very deep and talented secondary. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them with two picks on Daniel Jones in Week 1.

Total budget - $59,400 of $60,000(FanDuel)/$50,000 of $50,000 (DraftKings)

Edited by Henno van Deventer