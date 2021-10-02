NFL DFS picks Week 4: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

Week 4 of the NFL is right in front of us and the fantasy games are getting more and more competitive as we get to know who to use and who to avoid in FanDuel and DraftKings. Those platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup every week, different from regular fantasy football where your lineup represents you for the whole season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is at $60,000 and you can't use no more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out our advice as to how to build your lineup to win at the DFS weekend.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 4

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - $7,800 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel

Josh Allen returned to his prime form last Sunday, when he led the Bills to a fantastic offensive exhibition against the Washington Football Team, passing for four touchdowns and running for one more.

This week, Allen will face the Houston Texans defense, one of the weakest in the league and a favorable matchup for the entire Bills offense. Allen is a top-tier player and one you should believe in.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team - $6,100 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel

Just like Allen, Antonio Gibson had a breakout performance in the Buffalo-Washington game, even though his team was no match for the Bills.

Washington now faces an Atlanta defense that allows a whooping 4.5 yards per carry, so Gibson should not only consistently produce from the ground, but he's also a good receiving option out of the backfield.

He scored a 73-yard touchdown last week and his potential to break off big runs is impressive.

RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears – $5,800 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel

Even if Andy Dalton returns to the starting lineup in Week 4, the Bears' passing offense is a mess, and they will run the ball a lot against the Detroit Lions.

Montgomery averaged 15.3 carries per game over the first three weeks, and he also had four targets in the last two weeks. With the Bears' aerial offense sputtering, look for the running back to pick up the pieces and produce good points for your team.

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers - $6,800 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel

The Raiders-Chargers matchup on Monday Night Football has all the looks of a shootout between two strong passing offenses, and Allen's volume will be big once more: he's had at least eight targets in every game this season and averages 11 per week.

Allen is the best receiver on Los Angeles' roster, even with Mike Williams having better production over the first three weeks. You should fully expect this to be the week where Allen returns as the top receiving option for Justin Herbert and his value is really good.

WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers - $6,600 on DraftKings, $7,300 on FanDuel

Moore has seen at least 11 targets in the last two weeks and this number may grow even higher with Christian McCaffrey out for the game with a hamstring injury.

Robby Anderson has struggled a little bit this season and Moore has solidified himself as Sam Darnold's best friend in Carolina. The prospect against the Dallas Cowboys is a close game with lots of points for both teams, so Moore is a fantastic option for your team.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers - $5,000 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel

Whatever the reason was, Aiyuk finally seems to be out of Kyle Shanahan's doghouse. He saw six targets in the game against the Green Bay Packers and, at this value, and considering his big play potential because of his speed, it's a good bet to take.

The 49ers will face a Seattle Seahawks passing defense that has allowed 50 aerial first downs over the first three weeks, so attacking through the air will definitely be an appalling option for Shanahan. Aiyuk has high-reward potential, even though he's a little bit of a risk.

TE George Kittle vs. Seattle Seahawks – $5,900 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel

The same arguments for going with Aiyuk can be made here, although with Kittle you won't go for the big play potential, but for the huge volume. He's a very important piece for Shanahan's offense and his price represents fantastic value.

DEF New York Jets - $2,000 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel

Yes, the Jets are bad in every possible way. But they're going to face a Tennessee Titans defense that will miss both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

For such a small price, it's a worthy bet.

Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks

FLEX Chester Rogers vs. New York Jets – $3,300 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel

Without Jones and Brown, it's up to Rogers to pick up more targets than he's used to - he only has 13 targets in three weeks, but this number will go up as he will be Ryan Tannehill's main target, and he's a good shot to score a touchdown for the second straight week. Once again, it comes down to price and the remaining budget available.

Total budget: $49,300 of $50,000 (DraftKings), $58,000 of $60,000 (FanDuel)

