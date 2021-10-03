NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 3 | NFL Week 4

NFL Week 4's slate of games on Sunday has some heavily competitive fixtures. That should make for a frantic day in tournaments with FanDuel and DraftKings. These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. Every day, there is an NFL game much different from regular fantasy football, where your lineup represents you for the entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take the field on Sunday, October 3rd.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 4's Sunday games

QB Dak Prescott - $7700 (FanDuel), $6700 (DraftKings) - vs Carolina Panthers

Dak Prescott has had a solid start to his 2021 campaign with six TDs, two INTs and 678 yards. The Carolina Panthers' defense is ranked fourth in the NFL through three weeks. But they haven't faced an offense like the Dallas Cowboys' yet.

CB Jaycee Horn is out, and CJ Henderson was recently acquired. But there is no guarantee he's ready to master the defense yet. Dak could have another game with 3+ TDs.

RB Jonathan Taylor - $6600 (FanDuel), $6300 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL Jonathan Taylor has 72 yards on 11 touches. Probably need to get that man involved more. Jonathan Taylor has 72 yards on 11 touches. Probably need to get that man involved more.

Jonathan Taylor is questionable with a knee injury, but should play on Sunday after not missing practice all week. Taylor hasn't had a clear breakout performance this year, and has only had more than eight fantasy football points in one game. The Miami Dolphins are the 29th-ranked defense, and have an opportunity to have a good game, especially with Carson Wentz questionable and not at 100%.

RB Sony Michel - $5800 (FanDuel), $5200 (DraftKings) - vs Arizona Cardinals

Darrell Henderson is out with a rib injury, and Sony Michel will lead the ground game against the Arizona Cardinals, who are 29th against the run. He had 67 rush yards in a limited role against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the LA Rams have a high-powered offense. Michel had his moments with the New England Patriots and could have a defining game in Week 4.

WR DJ Moore - $7300 (FanDuel), $6600 (DraftKings) - vs Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers @Panthers DJ Moore had 76 receiving yards in just Q1 DJ Moore had 76 receiving yards in just Q1 https://t.co/YcWAy2NsCf

RB Christian McCaffrey is out, meaning the pass game should get a ton of action. The Dallas Cowboys are solid against the run, but are 31st against the pass. DJ Moore had 12 targets in Week 3 with eight catches and 126 yards.

He's had at least 75 yards in each of his three games this season, and will look to continue the trend against Dallas. As long as Trevon Diggs isn't covering him, Moore should have quite a day.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - $5700 (FanDuel) / $5000 (DraftKings) - San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bradon Aiyuk is slowly becoming a top target for the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk played the second-most snaps in Week 3 with four catches, 37 yards and a TD.

49ersFilmFavorites @49ers_Film Great route on this play by Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown. Easily beats the defender with a slick move to create space on the goal line.

He's still behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to get targets, but his price is low enough to add him to your lineup. Expect the 49ers to continue feeding their playmaker.

WR Kenny Golladay - $5900 (FanDuel), $5500 (DraftKings) - vs New Orleans Saints

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Kenny Golladay on why he hasn't been as much of a deep threat with the Giants as he was with the Lions:



"I don't really have an answer to that" Kenny Golladay on why he hasn't been as much of a deep threat with the Giants as he was with the Lions:



"I don't really have an answer to that" https://t.co/oGCSMDRACT

Kenny Golladay looks to be the only starting WR healthy for Week 4, as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out. Golladay has been a non-factor in 2021, and that has hurt the New York Giants.

He could see over 15 targets in the game with few options, so he has to perform well to salvage his career in New York. CB Marshon Lattimore will likely cover him. But the high volume of targets should turn into a good day in fantasy football, at least.

TE Dawson Knox - $3600 (FanDuel) / $5600 (DraftKings) - Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans

With Josh Allen as your QB, pair him with his TE, Dawson Knox, for Week 4. Knox had his best game of the season with four catches off five targets for 49 yards and a TD.

He's the only real receiving option at TE for the Bills, and it seems like the team is plugging in different players to see what works. TE was a weakness for Buffalo entering the season, but Knox has the potential to be a consistent playmaker.

FLEX RB Elijah Mitchell - $5600 (FanDuel), $5400 (DraftKings) - vs Seattle Seahawks

PFF NY Jets @PFF_Jets Yards after contact leaders among rookie RB’s through three weeks



1️⃣ Elijah Mitchell - 2.97

2️⃣ Michael Carter - 2.79 ✈️

3️⃣ Najee Harris - 2.78 Yards after contact leaders among rookie RB’s through three weeks



1️⃣ Elijah Mitchell - 2.97

2️⃣ Michael Carter - 2.79 ✈️

3️⃣ Najee Harris - 2.78 https://t.co/l9FPGrWTJY

Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a shoulder injury, and it's stated that he will play based on his pain tolerance. Mitchell is a tough dude, and has a chance to have a big day against the weak defense of the Seattle Seahawks. This one is a gamble, but it could pay off for the fantasy football lineups.

DEF Washington Football Team - $4000 (FanDuel), $3500 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Football Team had -4 fantasy points on FanDuel last week against the Buffalo Bills.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the worst offenses and are missing WRs Russell Gage and Frank Darby for Week 4. Washington's defense is due for a statement performance from their defensive line, and that could happen now. Atlanta are averaging 16 points per game, and could be held to single-digit points.

Total Budgets: $54,200 of $60,000 FanDuel; $47,900 of $50,000 DraftKings.

