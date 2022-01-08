Move over, NBA! NFL dominates 2021 US TV viewership in 2021

The NFL and NBA are the two most prominent sports leagues in the United States due to their high TV viewership. With superstars such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, the popularity of both professional sports makes sense.

But after the NBA had been gaining steam for years, the NFL responded in 2021 with its most profitable TV viewership in a long time. Out of the top-100-most-watched broadcasts in the United States last year, the NFL obliterated their competition.

NFL more popular than the NBA in TV viewership in 2021

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals

According to a tweet put out by football analyst Warren Sapp, the NFL mopped the floor with its major competitors. The NFL was responsible for 75 percent of the most-watched broadcasts, while the NBA, NHL, and MLB didn't have any in the top 100.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball top-100 most watched 2021 US TV broadcasts



NFL: 75

NBA: 0

NHL: 0

MLB: 0



the best pro sport in the US & it’s not even close top-100 most watched 2021 US TV broadcastsNFL: 75NBA: 0NHL: 0MLB: 0the best pro sport in the US & it’s not even close https://t.co/QByrU75hiB

This season has been one to remember in the NFL. Parody is as prevalent as ever, and upsets happen seemingly every week. We've seen elite teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and others fall to inferior teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

The possibility of a surprise has kept fans engaged weekly and has drawn in casual fans. The Kansas City Chiefs are also responsible for the NFL's ascension in TV viewership. The Chiefs are the only team in four of the top 12 most-watched broadcasts in the United States for 2021.

Another possible reason for the NFL's TV viewership growth is their partnership with sports betting partners such as Draftkings. With the recent surge in popularity in that realm, people are more engaged in the hobby than ever before.

While the Chiefs are responsible for many of the top games this season, the top five games share a parody between nine different teams. Two of the three games played on Thanksgiving are represented in the top five, as is Brady's return game to New England in Week 4.

NFL Media @NFLMedia Viewership Through Week 17 of



*16.9 million avg. viewers per game (TV+Digital) — up +9% vs. 2020



*NFL games are 48 of the Top 50 shows on TV since start of the season



*Top 5 games feature 9 different teams Viewership Through Week 17 of @NFL Season*16.9 million avg. viewers per game (TV+Digital) — up +9% vs. 2020*NFL games are 48 of the Top 50 shows on TV since start of the season*Top 5 games feature 9 different teams 🚨Viewership Through Week 17 of @NFL Season🚨*16.9 million avg. viewers per game (TV+Digital) — up +9% vs. 2020*NFL games are 48 of the Top 50 shows on TV since start of the season*Top 5 games feature 9 different teams https://t.co/0rzVhjnBzt

TV viewership has increased, despite a slew of off-the-field dramas that brought the NFL bad publicity. That is encouraging news for the league, which has dealt with cases involving Jon Gruden, Daniel Snyder, Henry Ruggs III, and Antonio Brown.

The NBA will continue to have its loyal fanbase and following. But the ratings have spoken, and they say the NFL is still the most popular sport in the United States.

Edited by Windy Goodloe