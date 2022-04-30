NFL Draft 2022: Best remaining players available after Day 2

The NFL Draft continued to provide drama Friday night as the second and third rounds took place. The night's big story was three quarterbacks flying off the board after Kenny Pickett was the only one selected Thursday. That added to the intrigue of many teams drafting wide receivers or even swinging trades for notable ones.

But the action is not done yet. Saturday brings rounds four through seven, with plenty more drama to follow. Here are several of the top names fans should watch out for as the action gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

5 top prospects remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 - Sam Howell, QB

Sam Howell was the odd man out Thursday and Friday in the quarterback department. He saw Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral go off the board. Meanwhile, a player once seen as the top in his class kept waiting for a call.

He had over 10,000 passing yards in three seasons with North Carolina and had 92 touchdowns in his college career. That experience alone could make him a steal in the later rounds on Saturday.

#2 - Calvin Austin III, WR

Calvin Austin III is a 5-foot-9 receiver out of Memphis who posted 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He also had 19 touchdowns in that span and ran a 4.32 40-yard dash.

Austin possesses serious speed, and his numbers at Memphis prove he can get open and make big plays. He should only continue the trend of this 2022 draft having perhaps the best receiving class of all time.

#3 - Daniel Faalele, OT

Daniel Faalele is a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle out of Minnesota who was First-Team All-Big Ten in 2021. Such an honor usually points towards a player holding their own against some of the best defenders in the country.

A fun fact about Faalele is that he is Australian and grew up playing rugby. He made the transition to football and should be set to have his NFL team early on Saturday.

#4 - Isaiah Spiller, RB

It is fair for teams to pass on elite running back talent early in any NFL Draft. Yet Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M should find his team early Saturday afternoon. This is a player who rushed for nearly 3,000 yards in three seasons and had 25 touchdowns.

Spiller did play three full seasons but only had 541 carries to his name. That means teams should feel that he can show up fresh and ready to carry an offense as a rookie in 2022.

#5 - Perrion Winfrey, DT

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey remains a top available prospect after a successful career at Oklahoma. He had 5.5 sacks in 2021 and made Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021.

Winfrey stands at 6'4" and was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. That alone has him high on teams' boards and means he is just waiting to get selected, likely in the fourth round.

