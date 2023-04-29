NFL Draft 2023: 5 Best late-round picks that made lot of sense

As the NFL Draft 2023 wound into its final day, teams were still looking to find the perfect pick and value in the late rounds. From rounds 4 through round 7, many players got picked. Here are some of them that caught our eye, who could play a big role in the future of their franchises.

NFL Draft 2023 Round 4 to Round 7 Picks to look out for

#1 - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia, Pick 105, Philadelphia Eagles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia Eagles went to the Super Bowl last time and lost in the final game. They have decided that the way to correct it is by taking players who went to the National Championship and won the ultimate game.

There has been a strong Georgia flavor in all the draft picks the Eagles have done, including both their first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. They kept up their hiring spree in the fourth round by picking Kelee Ringo,

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and now CB Kelee Ringo.



The Georgia Eagles defense.



Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and now CB Kelee Ringo.The Georgia Eagles defense. https://t.co/JI85z9YCwp

Ringo is 6'2" and 207 lbs. His strengths lie in his height, weight and speed. Based on scouting reports, he is qualified enough to become a starter right away in the outside cornerback position. He was projected to go in the second round but having fallen all the way to the last day, the Eagles got themselves a bargain.

#2 - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia, Pick 128, Los Angeles Rams

Stetson Bennett is a two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He is as accomplished a quarterback as you can get at the college level. He fell all the way to the final day of the NFL Draft 2023, because of his advanced age (25) and some behavioral issues.

But he was good value in the fourth round, especially for a team like the Los Angeles Rams. One only has to look at last season, when they finished as the worst defending Super Bowl champions of all time. One of the reasons was Matthew Stafford's injury, with his backup not being up to the job, causing them to have to parachute in Baker Mayfield for part of the season.

Elite Georgia Football @elitegeorgiacfb



Bennett will be the backup for former UGA QB Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett has been selected 128th overall by the LA Rams! #DGD Bennett will be the backup for former UGA QB Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett has been selected 128th overall by the LA Rams! #DGDBennett will be the backup for former UGA QB Matthew Stafford👀 https://t.co/FF3ixHEg5G

Matthew Stafford is 25 years old and needs an experienced backup so that the Rams do not run into the same problem as last season. With Stetson Bennett, they have done well.

#3 - Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State, Pick 145, Carolina Panthers

Jammie Robinson had to wait all the way until the fourth round to get selected. The Carolina Panthers will get great value out of him. They needed a safety and a nickel back and Robinson met that role.

We all knew this was going to be a quiet year for the safeties in NFL Draft 2023, when Brian Branch went undrafted in the first round. But no one would have thought that players like Jammie Robinson, a top-tier safety, would go after multiple place kickers.

He is a four-year college player who brings a lot of experience. He has good motoring skills, high football intelligence, is positionally versatile, and an excellent tackler.

#4 - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU, Pick 187, New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte fell all the way into the sixth round and the New England Patriots were not going to miss the opportunity. The Patriots famously snagged Tom Brady in the sixth round, so there is always intrigue when they pick here.

Boutte could have gone as high as in the third round. He is a very good wide receiver with elite speed and elusiveness. He has reliable hands and is an excellent route runner. He had more than 500 yards in just 6 games in 2021.

PGS NEST  @NestPgs



After a brutal injury history and character issues off the field, he fell to New England in the 6th-round.



The upside is tremendous.

The latest addition to the #Patriots WR room Kayshon Boutte was once considered to be a 1st-round draft pick.After a brutal injury history and character issues off the field, he fell to New England in the 6th-round.The upside is tremendous. The latest addition to the #Patriots WR room Kayshon Boutte was once considered to be a 1st-round draft pick.After a brutal injury history and character issues off the field, he fell to New England in the 6th-round.The upside is tremendous.https://t.co/KBGnQpO8L9

But then he suffered a leg injury that curtailed his season and affected him into the 2022 season. That was the prime reason he dropped as far as he did. But his tape and statistics show that he can be a phenomenal player if he is back healthy.

#5 - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska, 191, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trey Palmer played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and logged 1,043 yards and 9 touchdowns in the 2022 season. With 14.69 yards per reception, mainly from the slot, he was slated to go much higher. He could have gone in the third round, with some projecting a second-round pick for the right scheme.

Instead, he had to wait all the way until the sixth round. He ran a blistering 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash and speed is his biggest asset. He also plays very well vertically and has huge development potential, especially given he has not illustrated a fully comprehensive route tree.

A player similar to Trey Palmer could be considered Dyami Brown. He had a much slower 40-yard dash and had incomplete route experience, but was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers got very lucky with Palmer given his strengths, his ability to make an impact immediately on special teams, and his potential to develop in the future.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes