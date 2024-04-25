NFL Draft 2024: How much do rookies get paid? Full round-by-round analysis

The NFL Draft 2024 is finally here, and all 32 NFL teams will get the chance to select from a pool of outstanding former collegiate players.

This year's Draft will occur in Detroit, marking the first time that the motor city will be hosting the event. In this article, we examine rookie players' salaries ahead of their entry into the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

NFL Draft 2024: Rookie players' salaries explored

Here's a look at what players will earn signing their rookie scale deals in the NFL:

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for first-round picks

First-round picks will be paid based on a rookie wage scale introduced a little over a decade ago. This scale helps franchises determine players' first salaries as soon as they are drafted.

For first-round picks, the scale will range from $12.1-$38.5 million. The player drafted last in the Draft will earn $12.1 million throughout his rookie deal, while the first overall pick will earn $38.5 million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for second-round picks

The second-round picks also earn their pay through a rookie scale. The second round scale ranges from $6.3-$9.9 million.

The last pick in the second round will earn $6.3 million, while the first pick in the round will earn $9.9 million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for third-round picks

The third-round picks earn between $5.5-6 million. The last pick in the third round earns $5.5 million, while the first pick in the third round earns $6 million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for fourth-round picks

As we go lower in the Draft, the scale is getting smaller and smaller. For the fourth-round picks, they will earn on a scale of $4.5-4.8 million. The last pick in this round will earn $4.5 million, while the first pick will earn $4.8 million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for fifth-round picks

Furthermore, the fifth-round picks will earn based on a scale of $4.2-4.4 million. The last pick in the fifth round will earn $4.2 million, while the first pick in the fifth round will earn $4.4 million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for sixth-round picks

We will see a gradual decline in the payment scale for the sixth-round picks.

They will earn based on a scale of $4.1-4.2 million. The last pick in the sixth round will earn $4.1 million, while the first pick in the sixth round will earn $4.2 Million.

NFL Draft 2024: Salaries for seventh-round picks

Last but not least are the seventh-round picks. This round operates on a scale of $4.09-4.13 million. Mr. Irrelevant earns $4.09 million, while the first pick in the seventh round earns $4.13 Million.