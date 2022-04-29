NFL Draft 2022 Day 1 Grades

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is complete.

As teams prepare for the second and third day of the NFL draft, let's take a closer look at how the first round went down. Handing out grades at this point in the draft is, perhaps, an unfair process, but with all the time spent on the pre-draft analysis, grading is part of the draft evaluation.

Hondo Carpenter @HondoCarpenter I was told by an NFL executive yesterday, that his team only had 9 players with 1st round grades. He also told me that they had nearly 70 players with 2nd round grades and over 60 with with 3rd round. Very deep draft. #NFLDraft I was told by an NFL executive yesterday, that his team only had 9 players with 1st round grades. He also told me that they had nearly 70 players with 2nd round grades and over 60 with with 3rd round. Very deep draft. #NFLDraft

Did your favorite team overdraft their first-round pick? Did they move up for the wrong player? Did they use their pick on the steal of the first round of the NFL draft?

The grades are in . . .

No.1 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE

Grade: B+

All the tools are there for Travon Walker to be a standout defensive player. He has all the traits you want in a pass rusher, including some of the most explosive speed in the entire NFL draft, regardless of position. The problem is that this is a projection pick. Taking a big swing at a player is an essential part of building a team, and this could be a home run, but Walker's lack of production is startling for the number one overall pick.

No.2 - Detroit Lions: Aiden Hutchinson, DE

Grade: A+

Things couldn't have worked out better for the Detroit Lions. The hometown boy stays in Michigan and becomes the centerpiece of the Lions defense. Hutchinson is exactly what the Lions need. On the field, he is a terror in every way. Off the field, his positive attitude and leadership will help stabilize the Lions rebuild.

No.3 - Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB

Grade: B

Another projection pick in the top three. Stingley is an immensely talented player who could turn out to be a great one-on-one defender. The problem with Stingley Jr. is that, when you look at his tape, he's gotten worse as a player, not better. The downward spiral of his on-field play could be a result of the LSU program taking several steps down since his standout freshman year. With the third overall pick in the NFL draft, you want to try to avoid the "could" and focus on who they are as football players.

No. 4 - New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB

Grade: A

An excellent first pick for the New York Jets. Gardner is an elite cover guy who did not give up a touchdown his entire college career. He's got the size, speed and arm length needed to play at a high level, and he fits nicely into Robert Saleh's defense. With the AFC exploding with quarterback talent, having someone like Sauce in the defensive backfield is essential. He's a starter from day one, and the Jets grabbed one pick before their in-state rivals who had their eye on the talented cornerback.

No.5 - New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE

Grade: A

Kayvon Thibodeaux is, perhaps, the most talented player in the entire draft. The number one recruit out of high school and the early favorite to be the first pick in the draft, he dropped out of the top three because teams questioned whether his focus was entirely on football. On the field, there is no doubting his extreme talent. Off the field, Thibodeaux represents a new kind of player who is thinking about his place beyond football. The Giants could end up with the best player in the draft at number five.

Austin Gayle @PFF_AustinGayle Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to prove a lot of people wrong — kid is phenomenal and LOVE this pick for the Giants. Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to prove a lot of people wrong — kid is phenomenal and LOVE this pick for the Giants.

No. 6 - Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu

Grade: A-

You can never go wrong by drafting a stud offensive tackle. Though the Panthers still have a question mark at quarterback, they solidified their offensive line for years to come with Ekwonu. The only reason the grade isn't a full "A" is because Carolina should have traded down. With no picks on day 2 of the draft and with many holes to fill, trading down to still grab a tackle with more picks would have been a true A+.

No. 7 - New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT

Grade: A

The pick that the Giants received in the Justin Fields trade from last year's NFL draft could not have worked out better for New York. He is a mammoth man who can move quickly and has all the tools to anchor the Giants' offensive line over the next decade. He is a no-nonsense player, who is almost the opposite of their first pick in terms of flash but not raw athleticism. As he and Thibodeaux work together in practice, the Giants have set themselves up on both sides of the ball for a long time.

No.8 - Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR

Grade: A-

Drake London is a mega-talented player who brings smoothness to the wide receiver position. Pairing him with Kyle Pitts gives Atlanta a one-two pair that defenses are going to have to game plan around. While the Falcons may still be a year or two away from consistent red zone trips, when they get there, trying to scheme around Pitts and London will give defensive coordinators nightmares.

No.9 - Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT

Grade: B+

The pick was acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, so there will be a degree of pressure on Cross that the other top 10 picks won't have to deal with. Cross is a fantastic lineman who is the best pure pass blocker in the draft. The problem for Seahawks fans is that the offensive scheme is changing to truly focus on the running game. Cross is a lineman who can hold up against speed rushers and will develop as a run blocker, but the fit with Seattle is slightly off.

No.10 - New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR

Grade: A

The New York Jets have paired Garrett Wilson with Zack Wilson as they continue to build their offense. Wilson is an ultra-smooth route runner whose sure hands will make his quarterback very happy. The Jets have done a great job in the draft, using their two top 10 picks on true game changers.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Albert Breer @AlbertBreer The picks going to Washington: 16, 98 and 120. twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… The picks going to Washington: 16, 98 and 120. twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… Saints only had to pay about 93 cents on the dollar by the Jimmy Johnson chart to move up, which tells you there wasn’t much of a market of teams trading up. twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… Saints only had to pay about 93 cents on the dollar by the Jimmy Johnson chart to move up, which tells you there wasn’t much of a market of teams trading up. twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st…

No.11 - New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR

Grade: A-

Many football pundits believe Olave could end up as the best receiver in a very deep class. The Saints moved up to grab one of the most physically aware wideouts in the draft, and he has the opportunity to learn from another Ohio State star, Michael Thomas. Elite receivers have shown their value in the trade market, if Olave reaches his potential, what the Saints gave up for him will be minor.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe Big trade:



Lions get 12 and 46.

Vikings get 32, 34, 66.



The Lions took WR Jameson Williams.



With every QB available, there were back-to-back trade-ups for WRs. Big trade: Lions get 12 and 46.Vikings get 32, 34, 66.The Lions took WR Jameson Williams.With every QB available, there were back-to-back trade-ups for WRs.

No. 12 - Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams, WR

Grade: B+

An NFC North interdivision trade! Jameson Williams is the very definition of an explosive player. Had he not torn his ACL in the national championship game, he might have been a top 3 NFL draft pick. If he regains his burst and speed, this is a monumental pick for the Lions. Detroit has the ability to be patient with Williams, but they did give up a significant amount of draft capital to move up from 32. The Lions still have plenty of holes, and Jared Goff is not the long-term answer at quarterback.

No. 13 - Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT

Grade: A-

Jordan Davis might be the very definition of a game changer. A phenomenal athlete for his size, whose measurables and combine performance became a thing of legend. Davis still needs to develop his pass rushing technique, but once he gets coached up, he can dominate.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak This is the last thing you see before you die This is the last thing you see before you die https://t.co/KgtI55WsvF

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S

Grade: A+

Here, we have the first real steal of the NFL draft. How Hamilton slipped to #14 in the NFL draft will be a draft mystery. Baltimore benefits from a run on wide receivers to select a top 5 player in the draft. Hamilton can do anything in the defensive backfield, and while some may question his 40 time at the combine, those who saw him play witnessed a true ball hawk who can move all over the field.

No. 15 - Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, OG

Grade: B-

A complete overdraft. Kenyon Green is going to be a tough and reliable player in the NFL, but the Texans could have moved down and picked a similar player. Green will be a stabilzing player for the offensive line and will give Davis Mills more time to grow, but there were more talented players available, especially on the pass rush side of things.

No. 16 - Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR

Grade: A-

The run on wide receivers in the NFL draft continues with Jahan Dotson, a lightning fast receiver who will compliment Terry McLaurin very well. His potential as a returner will also bolster Washington's special teams. This was a needed pick for the Commanders, but slightly higher than where most had Dotson.

No. 17: Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OG

Grade: A

For the Los Angeles Chargers, protecting Justin Herbert is paramount to any kind of AFC success. Zion Johnson does just that. He's one of the most sure-fire players in the draf,t and while not as flashy as drafting a wide receiver would have been, he's a player who will help control the line of scrimmage.

No. 18: Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR

Grade: B

The immediate response is to compare Burks to AJ Brown since they were essentially traded for each other. In many ways, Burks fits the Titans run first offense because he compares more to Deebo Samuel than Brown. Burks has huge hands who will eventually develop into a top receiver, but if you are Tennessee, who are looking to win the AFC South this season, does the Burks put you in the best position?

No. 19: New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT

Grade: B

Trevor Penning is a work in progress who will help the Saints, but will need time to develop. He has all the natural size and meaness that you want in a lineman, but sometimes that toughness can go too far and penalities arise. If he doesn't get that under control in the NFL, he won't be on the field for very long. Playing at Northern Iowa in college will mean that the NFL will see him face a significant jump in competition.

No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB

Grade: B+

This was a need pick for the Steelers, who could not realistically go into training camp with Mitch Trubisky as the undisputed number one quarterback. Pickett is an underrated athlete, and people have made a bigger deal over his hand size then it needs to be. If Pickett turns into a starter for the Steelers, this will be a steal at #20.

No. 21: Kansas City Chiefs: Trent McDuffie, CB

Grade: B

Moving up in the NFL draft and giving up significant draft capital, to draft the third-best cornerback in a deeper defensive back draft was a gamble for Kansas City. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in control of the team, it is a risk that you can take, and McDuffie showed the skills necessary to be an impact player, despite being coached down in college.

No. 22: Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker, LB

Grade: C+

Not the NFL draft pick that Green Bay Packers fans or Aaron Rodgers will want and a definite overreach at 22 with the linebacker talent still on the board. Anyone who is part of the Georgia defense is a sort of mystery since it is difficult to tell how much of an individual impact certain players have had on the team's success. There were better players available who made more sense for Green Bay.

No. 23: Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB

Grade: A-

The fit meets the need at 23 for the Buffalo Bills. Elam was dealing with nagging injuries last season, but if he plays up to his 2020 season, the Bills might have a steal. He needs to be more consistent in all phases of the game, but he has the physical tools to be a solid defender.

No. 24: Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OT

Grade: B+

Tyler Smith is another offensive line project. With big time size and the ability to move all around the line, Smith could be the answer to the Cowboys' right tackle issue. Smith still needs a lot of work, technique wise, and will probably start as a back-up, eventually making his way to a starting position.

No. 25: Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C

Grade: A+

Many have Tyler Linderbaum as the best football player in the draft. At one point, he was mocked in the top 10, so getting him at 25 is an absolute steal for the Ravens. Baltimore always finds a way to make the draft work for them and by grabbing Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum, they did it again. Linderbaum will anchor the offensive line for the Ravens. A fantastic pick.

No. 26: New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, DE

Grade: A+

As a pass rusher, Jermaine Johnson is like the Swiss-army knife of the NFL draft. Whether it is his motor, hand technique, or strength, Johnson possesses everything a defensive end needs to be successful. He also has a one-track mind when it comes to getting to the quarterback. Many had him going to the Jets at #10, so trading up to pick him at the end of the first round was a great move for a team looking to add elite talent to its roster. Plus, how can you wrong with that jacket?

NFL @NFL



: 2022 @ii_jermaine looking like a million bucks out here: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC .@ii_jermaine looking like a million bucks out here 😎💰📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/7vPvFsI9xl

No. 27: Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd, LB

Grade: A+

Devin Lloyd is just an old school football player. Moving up to add an impact player to your defense is never a bad move. Lloyd is interesting because he can play on the inside and outside and can make plays off the ball better than anyone else at his position. Lloyd does not have the athletic traits of some other players, but he is a player who can make plays all over the field.

No. 28: Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT

Grade: B-

Technically, there is nothing wrong with drafting Devonte Wyatt at #28. He's a pass rusher out of the tackle position, which is rare. Moreover, after their national championship season, adding two Georgia defensive players is not a bad thing. The Packers must have stuck to their board and didn't think a wide receiver was worth taking here. What is Aaron Rodgers thinking?

No. 29: New England Patriots - Cole Strange, G

Grade: B

Cole Strange's tape looks amazing. He's a guard that will help keep Mac Jones on his feet. Could they have gotten him later in the draft? All signs point to a yes. If Strange starts for the Patriots and becomes a building block on the line, no one will remember him as a reach, but at this point, Strange was overdrafted.

No. 30: Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis, DE/DT

Grade: B+

At one point, Karlaftis looked like a top 10 pick. However, once his measurables came in, he fell based off his shorter arms. At worst, Karlaftis will become a rotational/situational pass rusher for the Chiefs, and at his best, he could contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Kansas City focused on strengthening their defense in the draft, and Karlaftis does just that.

No. 31: Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill, S

Grade: A+

Daxton Hill will become an immediate starter and impact player for the reinining AFC champions. Questions surrounded Hill in regards to his position in the NFL and his body weight, but in the modern game, this is not an issue. He can play all over the field and has tremendous closing speed. A great pick for the Bengals at this point in the draft.

No. 32: Minnesota Vikings - Lewis Cine, S

Grade: A-

The first round of the NFL draft will be remembered for its run on wide receivers and Georgia defensive players. Lewis Cine was another physical defensive player who was lost in the mega-talented Georgia defense. Cine is an old school safety who hits hard but with fantastic closing speed. Whether he is replacing Harrison Smith or being paired with him, the Vikings defense just got tougher.

