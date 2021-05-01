NFL Draft: Washington addresses three key needs on day 2

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to an end for the league and the Washington Football Team. The team drafted LB Jamin Davis with the 19th overall pick in the first round, addressing the biggest need on the defensive side of the ball. With the pick, Washington bolstered their defense that was considered top-5 in the 2020 NFL season.

Of course, Washington needed to address other key positions as well, which they did without having to move up in the draft on Friday night.

OT Samuel Cosmi: Round 2, Pick 51

Samuel Cosmi

Washington has been hurting with left tackle position ever since the team traded Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. They had T Donald Penn as the starting LT in the 2019 season, who played well enough for the team to survive. Come 2020, it was still an unaddressed position but the team hoped Saahdiq Charles would help fill that position.

Washington picks Texas OT Samuel Cosmi



Highest pass-blocker vs ranked teams in 2020 (91.3) pic.twitter.com/7SLjoAepxr — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Unfortunately that did not work out either, but now Samuel Cosmi could just be that answer. Cosmi is an immediate LT starter for the team, with great playing strength and good feet. But don't be surprised if Washington drafts another OT to add more depth.

CB Benjamin St-Juste: Round 3, Pick 74

Advertisement

Penn State v Minnesota

Washington mostly addressed their secondary issues in free agency, signing William Jackson III to play opposite Kendall Fuller, but Washington certainly has some depth issues and questions at the nickelback position.

WFT gets help in the secondary 🔒



The Football Team select Gophers DB Benjamin St-Juste with the No. 74 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0AcdKc23Pu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 1, 2021

In comes Benjamin St-Juste out of Minnesota, who is a tall corner and can tackle well. Considering Washington has reportedly spoken with S Landon Collins about transitioning to the LB position, St-Juste could come in alongside S Kamren Curl depending upon what the coaching staff is thinking.

WR Dyami Brown: Round 3, Pick 82

Advertisement

Virginia v North Carolina

The most intriguing signing Washington made a few months ago was getting dual-threat WR Curtis Samuel Jr. Fan-favorite receiver Terry McLaurin will finally have someone slotted on the opposite side of him, but Washington knew they needed another weapon for QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Another great pick for Washington!



Dyami Brown was a Round 2 receiver. He's capable of being a Deebo Samuel-type receiver. Very good YAC ability.



Four picks. Four home runs. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 1, 2021

Washington took Dyami Brown, who could easily be a deep-ball threat for opposing secondaries and has great speed. It's unclear what Washington will do with the remaining receivers they drafted. They have yet to see what WR Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Gandy-Golden can do. Either way, fans should be excited about this pick.