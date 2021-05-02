NFL Draft: Why do fans boo the NFL commissioner?

Every year during the NFL Draft (except for the 2020 NFL Draft, which took place in a virtual setting), fans love to boo current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Regardless of where the draft takes place, fans from all over the nation come and witness not only their team draft a new player, but boo the commissioner who is not appreciated much in the league.

So why exactly do they boo him? Has Goodell done anything horrible in the past to force fans to boo him?

NFL: Goodell has gotten used to the booing

It's not clear why Goodell is boo'd at NFL events, especially during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Given the few league issues that have been taken rather lightly since taking the position, however, it seems like that is the reason. From CTE issues, to rule changes in the league, and not addressing referee issues for years, it could just be one or a combination of the many issues the league has had to deal with.

First boos of the night at the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JBTmc7pMxT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2021

New England Patriots fans were rightfully angry at Goodell after he suspended QB Tom Brady for his supposed involvement in "Deflategate." As were New Orleans Saints fans, who pushed for a rule change to allow coaches to challenge pass interference calls after the Saints were "robbed" twice in the playoffs due to that.

Advertisement

Despite that, Goodell was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in Cleveland, an event where all attendees were vaccinated and allowed for relaxed safety measures due to COVID-19.

In fact, the league had become so tired of fans constantly booing the commissioner that they attempted to reduce the noise from the boos in the 2019 NFL Draft.

ESPN was working hard to modulate down all the boos: pic.twitter.com/JJZaCps7vn — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 26, 2019

Either way, fans will boo one of the most powerful leaders in the sports industry no matter what, but Roger Goodell doesn't seem too bothered by it.