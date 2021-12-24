"But f**king Aaron Rodgers, he’s amazing" - NFL execs ditch Tom Brady as NFL MVP right now

The NFL MVP race is seemingly down to either Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers being crowned the winner. With apologies to Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor and Matthew Stafford, most NFL fans and pundits have the race going down to the wire between two of the greatest NFL players to ever grace the gridiron.

But several NFL executives have apparently already stated opinions as to who they think should win the award.

NFL execs think Aaron Rodgers should win the MVP award over Tom Brady

According to a recent poll released by NFL.com, several executives were asked their opinion on who should be the NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other individual honors.

While some showed support for Brady, as well as Jonathan Taylor, star running back of the Indianapolis Colts, the bulk of the support was given to, none other than, Aaron Rodgers.

Here are two quotes from anonymous NFL executives on who they think should take home the NFL MVP award:

“I don’t think [the Packers are] the same team without him. They’ve got good defense and everything, but Rodgers makes them who they are.”

“I’d love to not say he’s the guy, because he’s easy to root against. But f***ing Aaron Rodgers, [he’s] amazing.”

Although Tom Brady leads the league in several statistical categories, Rodgers has come on strong since missing a singular game earlier in the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brady has thrown for 4,348 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to a 10-4 record.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has thrown for 3,487 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions while guiding the Green Bay Packers to an 11-3 record, which is good for first in the NFC.

Perhaps the proverbial nail in the coffin was Brady and the Bucs being shut out 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints last week.

Despite injuries during that game to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, to a larger degree, the outcome has, somewhat, reflected on Brady.

The Saints have had Brady's number ever since he stepped foot in the Sunshine state. Although the Buccaneers defeated the Saints last season in the NFL playoffs, they have (for the most part) held Brady in check.

Last season, on November 8, 2020, the Saints defeated Brady and the Bucs 38-3. A general yet rumored consensus is that Aaron Rodgers would not allow such a thing to happen to him consistently.

There are three games left in the NFL season, and it's very likely that the results will determine who will win their fourth NFL MVP award.

