NFL fans blast Michael Thomas for backing Antonio Brown's Colin Kaepernick claims

Antonio Brown's mouth continues to stir up controversy with what he says. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made headlines Wednesday when he talked trash about Colin Kaepernick. Brown called him a "trash" quarterback and said he doesn't feel bad for the former quarterback turned social activist.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas gave his two-sense on the topic, stirring up a muck of controversy himself. Thomas didn't dispute Brown's take, creating a stir on social media.

Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike My Mixtapez @mymixtapez



: @NajiChill Antonio Brown says they don’t feel bad about Colin Kaepernick not being able to play in the NFL because he “Took the deal” and says he was trash on the field Antonio Brown says they don’t feel bad about Colin Kaepernick not being able to play in the NFL because he “Took the deal” and says he was trash on the field 👀🎥: @NajiChill https://t.co/qM4oLPk1iL he isn’t wrong wrong lol twitter.com/mymixtapez/sta… he isn’t wrong wrong lol twitter.com/mymixtapez/sta…

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan called out the irony in Thomas' tweet. As a Buccaneers fan, their view of Thomas is negative. Therefore, his supporting Antonio Brown garnered this reaction.

#Glazersout @dageonde @Cantguardmike MT calling someone trash on the field is TOO IRONIC @Cantguardmike MT calling someone trash on the field is TOO IRONIC

One NFL fan used Brown's words that Thomas supported against the Saints wide receiver. They told Thomas that he hadn't been seen on the field since Drew Brees retired. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season with an injury suffered in 2020, which shortened his season to just eight games.

cago @craig_n_dayday @Cantguardmike You should’ve took the deal then too, Literally haven’t heard of you since Brees retired @Cantguardmike You should’ve took the deal then too, Literally haven’t heard of you since Brees retired

Another NFL fan used Thomas not playing since Brees left against him. They called the 29-year-old overrated as well.

Gmac_Sports @gmac_sports @Cantguardmike Have you played since Brees retired? I guess you overrated! @Cantguardmike Have you played since Brees retired? I guess you overrated!

One Saints fan called out Thomas and Antonio Brown for disparaging Kaepernick. They also note how quick humans are to turn on one another and take sides in debates.

Clarence Saizon @ClarenceSaizon @Cantguardmike Actually he’s very wrong. Kap hs been constantly doing things through his foundation. Amazing how quick we are to turn on each other. @Cantguardmike Actually he’s very wrong. Kap hs been constantly doing things through his foundation. Amazing how quick we are to turn on each other.

One NFL fan tweeted that Kaepernick deserves to be in the NFL and that there are quarterbacks in the league who are far less skilled and qualified than him.

#BLM @sarcastick1_ @fitzupso @Cantguardmike There are QB's way worse than him that have never won even 3 games that have played and got blown out over and over. So the "he's not good" is cap. @fitzupso @Cantguardmike There are QB's way worse than him that have never won even 3 games that have played and got blown out over and over. So the "he's not good" is cap. 😂

Another NFL fan picked up on Thomas' pattern of speech from the past, saying they believe the two-time first-team All-Pro seemingly always says the wrong thing.

Maybe: Jacoby @Getthebagcoach Michael Thomas always saying the wrong thing smh Michael Thomas always saying the wrong thing smh

The trend of bashing Thomas continued, as one fan noted the irony of Thomas not playing in two years while supporting Antonio Brown, who badmouthed Kaepernick.

Alex J @Uoducks88 @Cantguardmike Funny coming from the dude who got paid and has magically disappeared for 2 years @Cantguardmike Funny coming from the dude who got paid and has magically disappeared for 2 years

A Baltimore Ravens fan had fun with Thomas' Twitter handle. They joked that he should change it to reference his poor take.

One NFL fan used Brown's line of Kaepernick taking the money and living a less public life against Thomas, who was stubborn in contract negotiations back in 2019 over a few million dollars.

OneOfOne @Robert_Freeman_ @Cantguardmike he also walked away from a guaranteed 16 million because he thought he could get more. @Cantguardmike he also walked away from a guaranteed 16 million because he thought he could get more.

Finally, one NFL fan's opinion was short, sweet, and to the point. They disagreed with the wide receiver.

Will Antonio Brown's comments make it harder for him to get a job in the NFL?

Antonio Brown hasn't done himself many favors this offseason. From an on-the-field perspective, Brown will be 34 at the start of the 2022 season. He still produced well in 2021, but he's no longer going to be an elite offensive game-changer.

His off-the-field controversies have piled up by the day dating back to his release from the Buccaneers. In addition to his comments on Kaepernick, Brown has taken shots at Tom Brady and the organization.

Brown has focused heavily on his music career since his NFL career ended. With ye being his coach, mentor, and friend, Brown's NFL career may be over as he focuses on his career change.

