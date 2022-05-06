NFL fans blast Michael Thomas for backing Antonio Brown's Colin Kaepernick claims

Antonio Brown's mouth continues to stir up controversy with what he says. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made headlines Wednesday when he talked trash about Colin Kaepernick. Brown called him a "trash" quarterback and said he doesn't feel bad for the former quarterback turned social activist.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas gave his two-sense on the topic, stirring up a muck of controversy himself. Thomas didn't dispute Brown's take, creating a stir on social media.
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan called out the irony in Thomas' tweet. As a Buccaneers fan, their view of Thomas is negative. Therefore, his supporting Antonio Brown garnered this reaction.
One NFL fan used Brown's words that Thomas supported against the Saints wide receiver. They told Thomas that he hadn't been seen on the field since Drew Brees retired. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season with an injury suffered in 2020, which shortened his season to just eight games.
Another NFL fan used Thomas not playing since Brees left against him. They called the 29-year-old overrated as well.
One Saints fan called out Thomas and Antonio Brown for disparaging Kaepernick. They also note how quick humans are to turn on one another and take sides in debates.
One NFL fan tweeted that Kaepernick deserves to be in the NFL and that there are quarterbacks in the league who are far less skilled and qualified than him.
Another NFL fan picked up on Thomas' pattern of speech from the past, saying they believe the two-time first-team All-Pro seemingly always says the wrong thing.
The trend of bashing Thomas continued, as one fan noted the irony of Thomas not playing in two years while supporting Antonio Brown, who badmouthed Kaepernick.
A Baltimore Ravens fan had fun with Thomas' Twitter handle. They joked that he should change it to reference his poor take.
One NFL fan used Brown's line of Kaepernick taking the money and living a less public life against Thomas, who was stubborn in contract negotiations back in 2019 over a few million dollars.
Finally, one NFL fan's opinion was short, sweet, and to the point. They disagreed with the wide receiver.
Will Antonio Brown's comments make it harder for him to get a job in the NFL?
Antonio Brown hasn't done himself many favors this offseason. From an on-the-field perspective, Brown will be 34 at the start of the 2022 season. He still produced well in 2021, but he's no longer going to be an elite offensive game-changer.
His off-the-field controversies have piled up by the day dating back to his release from the Buccaneers. In addition to his comments on Kaepernick, Brown has taken shots at Tom Brady and the organization.
Brown has focused heavily on his music career since his NFL career ended. With ye being his coach, mentor, and friend, Brown's NFL career may be over as he focuses on his career change.