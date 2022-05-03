5 NFL QBs who are currently better than Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly still trying to make a comeback in the NFL. He is currently 34 years old and last played during the 2016 NFL season six years ago, when he struggled to a 1-10 record with the San Francisco 49ers.

His overall record as a starting quarterback sits at an even 32-32, and he has completed less than 60 percent of his career passes while throwing a mediocre 79 touchdowns against 35 interceptions. He started his career with an impressive 21-8 record but may have peaked early as he went just 11-24 from that point forward.

Colin Kaepernick is best known for being a dual-threat quarterback as he averages 460 rushing yards per season. Comparing him to other dual-threat quarterbacks as he tries to make his return prior to the 2022 NFL season, here are five current ones who are better than Kaepernick.

5 Current dual-threat NFL QBs who are better than Colin Kaepernick

#5 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is probably already the best rushing quarterback of all time, averaging 918 rushing yards per season across his four years in the league. That's nearly double what Colin Kaepernick has averaged in his career.

Dominique Yates @RealDYates

A day these kids in west Louisville will never forget.

@Lj_era8 Lamar Jackson throwing touchdowns in Louisville like old times.A day these kids in west Louisville will never forget. Lamar Jackson throwing touchdowns in Louisville like old times.A day these kids in west Louisville will never forget.@Lj_era8 https://t.co/t7f3blWx4A

Jackson is also the better passer, completing five percent more of his career passes with eight more touchdowns in 11 fewer games. Jackson also has an impressive 38-15 overall record and has won an NFL MVP award.

#4 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. His rushing abilities are lethal with an efficient arm in the passing game to match. He averages just under 600 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns per season, while completing 67 percent of his career passes.

Murray is also showing steady improvements as a passer. Each year, he has been in the NFL, he has improved his completion percentage, as well as his touchdown-to-interception ratio. His numbers are already better than Colin Kaepernick's, and he's probably still getting better.

5 Dual-threat NFL QBs who are currently better than Colin Kaepernick

#3 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times in his ten seasons in the NFL. Colin Kaepernick never made it to one. Wilson also has an outstanding 113-60-1 overall record as a starting quarterback while winning two Conference Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

Wilson has completed 65 percent of his career passes while throwing more than triple the number of touchdowns as he has interceptions. Wilson also averages 469 rushing yards per season, slightly higher than Kaepernick's 460 average.

#2 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has emerged as one of the truly elite quarterbacks as he has improved and developed his game over his four seasons in the NFL. He has exceeded 4,400 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons while completing 65 percent of his passes. Colin Kaepernick's personal bests include 3,369 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns.

BuffaloFan @BillsSabresFan2



#BillsMafia #NFLDraft #GoBills #JA17 4 days till NFL draft. A throwback to Josh Allen 1st 4 TD pass game September 20 2020 31 to 28 win VS Miami Dolphins. JA17 went 24 for 35 415 yards 4 Tds 0 ints 4 days till NFL draft. A throwback to Josh Allen 1st 4 TD pass game September 20 2020 31 to 28 win VS Miami Dolphins. JA17 went 24 for 35 415 yards 4 Tds 0 ints #BillsMafia #NFLDraft #GoBills #JA17 https://t.co/84hIrPJ0x6

Allen has also established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, trailing only Lamar Jackson in rushing yards since he entered the league. Allen averages 581 rushing yards per season, significantly higher than Colin Kaepernick, while also averaging triple the number of rushing touchdowns per season.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

While Patrick Mahomes is not necessarily known for being a rushing quarterback, he still averages nearly 300 rushing yards per season. He scrambles enough to be considered a dual-threat, but he's so elite with his passing and play-making abilities that he doesn't need to rush as often as most other quarterbacks in this category.

Mahomes has averaged an insane 4,677 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns per season so far, with an excellent 58-16 career record. He has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP and two Conference Championships. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl every season of his career, while making the All-Pro team in half of them.

Edited by Windy Goodloe