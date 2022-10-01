“Stealing money from the poorest state in the country doesn’t equal losing your place in the Hall of Fame?” – NFL fans blast Shannon Sharpe’s take on Brett Favre

Brett Favre and his legacy have been under the microscope for the last few weeks due to his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

While outrage was earlier restricted to his role in the scandal, questions have now been raised about the quarterback's Hall of Fame status, especially after Shannon Sharpe's take on the situation.

Sharpe, a Fox Sports 1 analyst and co-host of the show "Undisputed," replied to a question about whether the Green Bay Packers great should be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His response was a resounding:

"ABSOLUTELY NOT"

Fans took to Twitter to question Sharpe, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, and his take on the quarterback.

A number of NFL fans cited the three-time league MVP allegedly stealing money from the citizens of Mississippi as a reason for his ouster.

Here's what social media had to say on Sharpe's take:

Heavy™ @_Heavyy @ShannonSharpe So stealing money from the poorest state in the country doesn’t equal that losing your place in HOF??? lmao how you say that @ShannonSharpe So stealing money from the poorest state in the country doesn’t equal that losing your place in HOF??? lmao how you say that

Allison Bell @Allie_8985 🏻 @ShannonSharpe Are you kidding me?! He took money meant for Cancer patients. 100000% yes. Hell will never be hot enough. Sincerely, a recent cancer warrior. @ShannonSharpe Are you kidding me?! He took money meant for Cancer patients. 100000% yes. Hell will never be hot enough. Sincerely, a recent cancer warrior. 💪🏻💖

Warning: NSFW language

Brucie C. @BruceisLoose79 @ShannonSharpe Hall of Fame? Who cares about the Hall of Fame? His ass needs to go to prison. @ShannonSharpe Hall of Fame? Who cares about the Hall of Fame? His ass needs to go to prison.

However, some did side with Sharpe's comment about Favre staying in the Hall of Fame with the caveat that he still needs to be locked up:

Mukilteo Football Show @Muk_Football



Favre is a sleezeball for this but the HOF is about football. If you kick out Favre then you are implying you've vetted every other Hall Of Famer to be acceptable in all moral, social, legal walks of life. @ShannonSharpe Agreed, hard no.Favre is a sleezeball for this but the HOF is about football. If you kick out Favre then you are implying you've vetted every other Hall Of Famer to be acceptable in all moral, social, legal walks of life. @ShannonSharpe Agreed, hard no. Favre is a sleezeball for this but the HOF is about football. If you kick out Favre then you are implying you've vetted every other Hall Of Famer to be acceptable in all moral, social, legal walks of life.

Tony @SpudMaster68 @BrianEly357 @ShannonSharpe No player should be removed from the hall of fame for any reason. It's separate from politics and the players' personal lives. @BrianEly357 @ShannonSharpe No player should be removed from the hall of fame for any reason. It's separate from politics and the players' personal lives.

Mattarrayyan @Mattarrayyan1 @ShannonSharpe HOF is a museum of the sport of what Athletes do on the field. You don't need off the field coming in to guys getting in because we already know they already do that enough with black athletes. Let Brett Favre be punished outside of football. @ShannonSharpe HOF is a museum of the sport of what Athletes do on the field. You don't need off the field coming in to guys getting in because we already know they already do that enough with black athletes. Let Brett Favre be punished outside of football.

The Hard Truth Podcast @drecashis @ShannonSharpe I agree...Has nothing to do with football if true he needs to go to jail tho @ShannonSharpe I agree...Has nothing to do with football if true he needs to go to jail tho

Sharpe and his take on the Brett Favre scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-host od "Undisputed" Shannon Sharpe

Although Sharpe feels that the former NFL quarterback shouldn't be removed from the Hall of Fame, that didn't stop him from sharing his thoughts on the welfare scandal.

On an episode of "Undisputed," Sharpe had this to say about the quarterback:

"The problem that I have with this situation, you got to be a sorry m*f* to steal from the lowest of the low. Skip, Mississippi is the poorest state in our country, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved."

It's important to make the distinction that Sharpe, like other analysts and fans, disagrees with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's alleged role in the fraud. However, he feels that removing him from the Hall of Fame is a step too far.

