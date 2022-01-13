"Don't be this a**hole" - NFL fans condemn anti-gay slurs hurled at Jackson Mahomes 

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was on the sidelines after the Broncos-Chiefs game minding his own business.

Moments after the Broncos choked away a win, what surmised to be a Broncos fan saw Jackson on the sideline and decided it would be funny to call him "Mahomo."

Twitter saw a clip of the incident and responded in force (in particular, to the following tweet which said the following):

"Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don't be this a**hole."

PeeZus 🦅 @DaRealPeterG Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don't be this asshole.

Despite how Jackson is viewed, fans have made it clear that these comments are taking things too far.

Here is someone condemning the word choice and the support in the comments.

$okka agrees but has a problem with the semantics of the defense.

This fan has heard and seen this rhetoric for quite some time.

PeeZus was the original poster of the video and his description of the event reinforces his opinion.

JMHT keeps it sweet and simple.

This fan isn't impressed.

The Ape King @Quillen14James @DaRealPeterG This is Pure disgusting 🤢. Not to make any excuses but you get what you give in this world. He has done a lot of bad things so this should not surprise us.However, no one deserves to be disrespect.

The Ape King says Jackson has earned insults, but using anti-gay slurs is not the way to go.

V_Ray @Vester_ray @DaRealPeterG Says more about the shouter. May karma pay him a face down visit. Jerk.

V_Ray is attempting to cast bad juju on the guy shouting in the video.

Of course, this is only half of the story. Roughly an equal number of people commended the angry fan. Some unfortunately found the incident funny.

Others said he got what was coming to him. Some responded to those condemning the actions of the angry fan.

Why the hate for Jackson Mahomes?

Jackson Mahomes (L) and Patrick Mahomes (R)

While Patrick Mahomes has been free of controversy off the field, his brother has not. He's built a reputation for being a general source of irritation in his interactions with the general public.

Just last month, the younger Mahomes called out a local restaurant on social media. He was upset because the restaurant, which was small and had a limited seating capacity, was unable to accommodate the large party.

The restaurant gave a roasting response, garnering praise from the anti-Mahomes camp.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, and many would argue it cut deeper than resorting to slurs. Here's what they said, according to Golf Digest.

We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

The post got much more brutal as it went on.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.

The post went on to continue to eviscerate the initial comments disparaging the establishment.

We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout. We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.

Perhaps if the fan had been more creative with his insult, he could have earned distinct praise. Instead, he received a backlash.

