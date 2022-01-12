Watch: Patrick Mahomes's fiancé Brittany Matthews lashes out at fan for calling Jackson Mahomes "Mahomo"

Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in the NFL, and his huge fame carries with him family and friends. Two of the closest people in his circle, brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancé Brittany Matthews are frequent trending topics on Twitter and social media in general. Week 18’s game against the Denver Broncos brought more attention to the pair, mostly negative in nature.

Patrick Mahomes’s fiancé Brittany Matthews defends her future brother-in-law

PeeZus 🦅 @DaRealPeterG Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don’t be this asshole. Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don’t be this asshole. https://t.co/1NRSJOEhOD

During the Week 18 matchup, a fan yelled out “Mahomo” at Jackson Mahomes, to which Brittany Matthews responded, “That’s rude.”

Jackson Mahomes was also chastised online for what seemed to be a custom jacket he wore for the occasion spelt: 'Mahoms'.

The Mahomes did get the last laugh though as the Kansas City Chiefs won 28-24 to finish as the second overall seed in the AFC.

Being Patrick Mahomes’s brother can be both easy and trying. While fame has its perks, the constant criticism and hateful remarks from the peanut gallery can make life difficult as well. As the elder Mahomes’s success has skyrocketed, Jackson Mahomes has also seen his share of popularity rise–on TikTok in particular. As such, Jackson Mahomes has received numerous anti-LGBTQ comments on Twitter.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Woke up this morning to over 300 DM’s of positive things, so just wanted to say thank u to everyone who sent me nice messages! Much appreciated!!:) Woke up this morning to over 300 DM’s of positive things, so just wanted to say thank u to everyone who sent me nice messages! Much appreciated!!:)

Jackson Mahomes’s sexuality has not been publicly reported on, but he does get his share of positive support from the Internet and his mom. Patrick and Jackson Mahomes’s mother, Randi Martin, has previously commented about her sons:

“I am proud of the football, but the family part of it — I’m way more proud and that’s something that I definitely don’t get enough of.”

Fortune and fame do not end as long as success drives the Mahomes family both on and off the field. The elder Mahomes brother will be seeking his third straight Super Bowl appearance. Patrick Mahomes and the 12-5 Kansas City Chiefs will take on the 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card playoffs on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The Chiefs are 12.5 point favorites over the Steelers.

