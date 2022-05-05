"One should be 8 times world champion" - NFL fans react to all-time GOATs Tom Brady and F1's Lewis Hamilton's meet up for golf

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is loving his offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently spotted hitting the golf links with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The 44-year-old is back for a 23rd season and is taking some time to relax. He posted pictures of himself and Hamilton on his Twitter handle and also made a funny quip.

"Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton."

One NFL fan was quick to jump in and replied to the post saying:

"But one should be eight times world champion."

Another Twitter user said that Hamilton should be an 11-time World Champion given the cars he has driven.

A fan named Gabriel tried to point out a crucial difference between the competitions that the two legends compete in.

"One's a seven-time world champion while the other is a seven-time national champion. Big difference."

One user had a picture of two goats, a clear reference to the two legendary sportspersons.

Somebody made a point similar to the one listed above, about the two competing in different kinds of events.

One person asked who won the round of golf between two of the fiercest competitors around.

Another fan wrote that there was too much talent in one picture.

One Twitter user simply commented: "Legendary picture."

One user commented and wrote that both are absolute icons.

An NFL fan posted a GIF of two goats and said that these two are among the greatest that ever did it in their respective fields.

Tom Brady hunting for ring number eight

Tom Brady is looking for his eight Super Bowl win

The 44-year-old Tom Brady has sensationally returned for a 23rd NFL season and has his sights firmly set on getting his eighth Super Bowl ring. With much of Tampa's roster returning for the 2022 season, many have thrust the Buccaneers into the conversation for the NFC title.

After being bundled out by eventual champions the Los Angeles Rams last season, Brady and the Buccaneers will want to go further in the next postseason.

With other teams in their division in rebuilding mode, it could be the easiest path to a playoff appearance for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The only problem is that many have tipped the Saints to be around the mark also.

Whether Tampa can get the legendary quarterback another ring remains to be seen. But if there is one person in professional sports that you should not bet against, its Tom Brady.

