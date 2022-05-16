"Ladies!!!! Y’all gotta do better" - NFL fans react to viral post by Antonio Brown featuring rumored love interest and R&B star Keyshia Cole

Free agent Antonio Brown and R&B star Keyshia Cole went viral when Brown posted a clip of Cole on Instagram. The pair recently collaborated on a single for Brown’s debut album Paradigm. In the social media clip, Brown reposted a previously deleted clip of Cole from April with an updated caption.

The caption read:

“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva.”

Several users on Instagram kindly offered their thoughts on the matter.

@officialkellyanthony thought Brown's post was not too respectful:

This is some embarrassing SHEEEITTTTT 😂😂😂😂 He came at her like he pimping her & she’s here acting like a WIFE !!!! Man ladies !!!! Y’all gotta do better 😂😂😂😂 The next generation is FCKED!!!!

@booskieswife doesn't think AB is worth the headache:

She over there tryna numb that pain and finna cause herself more pain 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

@mpa____ went for the dramatic route regarding AB's post about Cole:

Lord Jesus out of allllll people why him 😭

@___nyy thinks Cole should practice what she sings:

Keyshiaaaaa you done sung too many songs about this 😮‍💨

@reaalslim is referring to AB's status as a free agent on and off the football field:

The hashtags said it all chile 🤦🏾‍♀️😭

@twantwo does not feel too optimistic about Brown's and Cole's prospects:

This gone end bad…😒

@inkd_by_omi did not think too much of their youthful ambitions:

They both wanna be 21 again sooooo bad 🤣

@david_j_ruffin also thinks art imitates life:

Her next album gone be so cold 🥹

@realbigsexy did not refer to the hit TV show Friends, but maybe they are on to something about this taking a break from relationships:

DIDNT SHE SAY SHE WAS TAKING A BREAK FROM MEN 😂

@theequeenofzamunda has several not so flattering ideas for Cole's next album:

Keyshia just looking for material for the next album. She better name it “I brought this on myself” tho 🥴

Keyshia Cole responds to Antonio Brown’s post about the two

Antonio Brown took the first shot (albeit reposting a previously posted clip from April), but Keyshia Cole replied to the former Buccaneers wide receiver’s post in kind.

Cole even acknowledged the duplicate post, but added a snippet of affection:

“This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed 😒 don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize🥹”

Although not publicly confirmed, Brown and Cole’s social media fraternizing was enough for the Internet to speculate on the nature of the relationship. Given the initial reactions on Instagram, it’s safe to say most are hoping Cole is not looking for a serious relationship with the temperamental wide receiver.

Despite being busy releasing an album, Antonio Brown remains hopeful that an NFL contender will come calling for his services. Brown has played for four different teams in twelve seasons. In his last stop with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown played two seasons for the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with the team in his first season on the roster.

