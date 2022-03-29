"My boy Josh Allen needs his justice" - NFL fans rejoice at league approving rule change to OT 

NFL fans received a pleasant surprise Tuesday when the league voted to change its overtime rules.

29 of 32 NFL owners voted in favor of the change. The new rule poses that each team must have a possession before the game can end. However, the new overtime rule will only apply to the 2022 postseason.

Despite that, a large contingent of NFL fans rejoiced over the news. Buffalo Bills fans, in particular, were ecstatic about the change after their overtime loss last postseason.

Nick Fowl was just one Bills fan who voiced their excitement and proclaimed that Josh Allen needs justice after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in January.

Nick @NickFowl444 NFL changing overtime rules for the playoffs finally….my boy Josh Allen needs his justice NFL changing overtime rules for the playoffs finally….my boy Josh Allen needs his justice

Another Bills fan, Kyle Nap, gave credit to Allen for inspiring the rule change as Allen's performance inspired fans to want to see more offense on the field.

Kyle Nap @KyleNaps The NFL literally changed the overtime rules because everyone and their mom wanted to see this guy throw the football more The NFL literally changed the overtime rules because everyone and their mom wanted to see this guy throw the football more https://t.co/kLfh1MejSZ

Many NFL fans felt grateful the league listened to their requests. After the Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in January, a change to the overtime rules was at the top of many fans' wish lists.

آرش @rashyrashh The new NFL Playoff Overtime rule is going to make things so much more exciting. I love how the @NFL is progressive as a league with rule changes and actually embraces what people (players and fans) want to see The new NFL Playoff Overtime rule is going to make things so much more exciting. I love how the @NFL is progressive as a league with rule changes and actually embraces what people (players and fans) want to see

Max Millington responded to the contingent of fans who disapproved of the rule change, with the sentiment that it's impossible to please everybody.

max millington @mxwzy I don’t think people are ever going to be satisfied with the NFL overtime rules. I don’t think people are ever going to be satisfied with the NFL overtime rules.

Jeremy Schilling thanked whatever inspired the owners to approve the change after it felt like momentum on that front had cooled in recent weeks.

Jeremy Schilling @jschil Thank you, whatever it took, to get 24 votes to fix NFL overtime. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, whatever it took, to get 24 votes to fix NFL overtime. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

More NFL fans joined in to commend the NFL for taking a chance on the new rules.

CHIPOTLE THOT❗️ @dan_gentleman23 I'm so glad the NFL is changing the playoff overtime rules . I'm so glad the NFL is changing the playoff overtime rules .

Many fans felt the change was long overdue even before the Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

… @_LilYellaKilla_ About time the NFL changes the overtime rules About time the NFL changes the overtime rules

While many NFL fans approved, one fan questioned why the rule only applies to the postseason. The league could revisit this change next offseason and apply it, depending on its effectiveness in the playoffs.

One NFL fan commented that the games will likely be more exciting to watch.

G @CannabissuerG next season Now both teams in the NFL can have a possession in overtime. The NFL about to benext season Now both teams in the NFL can have a possession in overtime. The NFL about to be 🔥 next season

Finally, one Philadelphia Eagles fan claimed his team and the Indianapolis Colts should be thanked for proposing the rule change.

Ghost St.Patrick @MikeySpeaks Your welcome NFL fans ! That the Eagles and the Colts stood up for the overtime rules changes !!! The Eagles are for the culture ! Your welcome NFL fans ! That the Eagles and the Colts stood up for the overtime rules changes !!! The Eagles are for the culture !

NFL fans will get more competitive playoff games

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

As a result of the new rule change, NFL postseason games will lessen the impact of who wins the coin toss. Scoring a touchdown won't mean the game is over until the other team has a chance to do the same.

In a way, this gives a slight advantage to whoever receives the ball second. They can decide whether they need an extra point or two-point conversion depending on the first team's choice.

Whether you're a fan of the new rule or not, there's no question it will give playoff games a new level of strategy.

