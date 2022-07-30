"Both Kyler and Cardinals look like clowns" - NFL fans roast Arizona after they remove 'homework clause' from Kyler Murray's contract 

Kyler Murray's bumper new contract was met with a collective sigh of relief as the long, drawn-out, saga was over. However, little did we know that the Arizona Cardinals had put in a stipulation for their quarterback to do four hours of independent film study during the regular season.

It did seem somewhat odd to include something that many NFL quarterbacks do as part of their job. Once the news became public that the Cardinals had essentially put in a 'homework clause' into a professional football player's contract, it received a lot of criticism.

So much so, that the team then made the move to take out the said clause. A quick backflip if we have ever seen one!

As expected, this sent the social media world into a frenzy with many poking fun at both the Cardinals and Murray for the clause and its removal. A fan named Chris Williams posted and said that both Murray and the franchise look like clowns.

"Both Kyler and the Cardinals look like clowns 🤡"

Other fans joined in, poking fun at the organization as well as their young quarterback.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter Did the internet bully the Cardinals into changing a $230 million contract? @AdamSchefter Did the internet bully the Cardinals into changing a $230 million contract?

CSBanter @csbanterPFB @AdamSchefter Cardinals making a bad situation worse. Now it seems as though Kyler Murray threw a tantrum. Perhaps, but how does this play in the locker room. Some teammates probably liked the tough love mgmt was giving him. Cardinals being Cardinals. @AdamSchefter Cardinals making a bad situation worse. Now it seems as though Kyler Murray threw a tantrum. Perhaps, but how does this play in the locker room. Some teammates probably liked the tough love mgmt was giving him. Cardinals being Cardinals.

Barb Darrow @gigabarb @AdamSchefter not sure how it could be "perceived" any differently than it was perceived. Treating your valued QB like a sixth grader is not a good look. @AdamSchefter not sure how it could be "perceived" any differently than it was perceived. Treating your valued QB like a sixth grader is not a good look.

Matthew Hanson @db212004 @AdamSchefter So now if Kyler starts struggling, everyone is gonna say they should have kept the study clause in. This franchise just keeps digging deeper and deeper. @AdamSchefter So now if Kyler starts struggling, everyone is gonna say they should have kept the study clause in. This franchise just keeps digging deeper and deeper.

Joe Osborne @JTFOz @AdamSchefter But they added an addendum saying he has to eat all of his vegetables and keep his room clean. @AdamSchefter But they added an addendum saying he has to eat all of his vegetables and keep his room clean.

SanFranPrisco @mprisco3 @AdamSchefter Imagine releasing a statement on this @AdamSchefter Imagine releasing a statement on this 😂😂😂

It is certainly not a good look for both Murray and the Cardinals as they had agreed on the contract clause. Then, presumably, because of the backlash it received, removed it. The whole situation is not ideal for the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray and Cardinals look ahead to big 2022 season

Kyler Murray will look to power the Cardinals in the upcoming season to the playoffs, at least

Arizona was the team to beat in the NFL last season as they started the year on fire, 11-2, before falling into a heap. They limped into the playoffs, winning just one of their last five games before being blown off the field by the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals made the move to acquire Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens to give Murray another weapon as DeAndre Hopkins will miss games early in the upcoming season.

The offensive core is still there for Arizona and now that their young quarterback has been paid, they will no doubt expect a better end to the season than last year.

A deep playoff run is now the minimum for the Cardinals, as per expectations. Their division is tough as the Rams and the 49ers are both in the Super Bowl bubble, so just making it out of the division is going to be a tough task.

However, that is what needs to be done if the Cardinals are going to get value for money on the bumper new contract they gave their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

