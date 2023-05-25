Bill Belichick and the Patriots have had a solid offseason as they enter the 2023 season. New England is looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, but the team is now facing a new violation from the league.

They were fined $50K and had two days of OTAs taken from them as players spent over the maximum time at the facility.

NFL fans took to Twitter to go after Belichick for the violation as some mentioned former Patriots star Tom Brady:

Other fans aren't surprised by Belichick and the Patriots getting fined by the NFL:

The NFL Players Association filed a formal complaint against the New England Patriots, claiming they breached Article 21, Section 5(b) of the collective bargaining agreement.

It states that players can be at the team facility for no more than four hours a day throughout the second stage of the voluntary offseason program.

New England informed the league that the meetings/workshops weren't mandatory and no attendance was recorded. However, the NFL eventually ruled that all activity must start and end within the timeframe of the collectively bargained four-hours.

The NFL Players Association watches teams across the league for possible violations as part of its standard operating procedure. The team refused to comment on the violation and fine from the NFL.

How did Belichick and Brady fare together with the Patriots?

The head coach - quarterback duo won six Super Bowls in nine appearances together, made 17 playoff appearaces, and won 219 regular-season games. Their success also came with another major violation in Deflategate back in 2015.

This was the scandal and the investigation into allegations that Tom Brady and the Patriots violated NFL rules by deflating footballs against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship game.

In the end, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season while the Patriots were fined $500K.

