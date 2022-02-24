"Sounded like her to me" - NFL fans sure Shailene Woodley was laughing in background of Aaron Rodgers interview

Aaron Rodgers' weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" has become a watch for NFL fans. It seems that every time he is on the show, new information about his life and career is made public and becomes the next biggest topic of conversation.
But during the quarterback's recent visit to the show, many fane thought they heard Shailene Woodley, his rumored ex-girlfriend, laughing in the background.
@gifdsports is also of the belief that Woodley may have been in the background.
Was it? Or, wasn't it? When Aaron Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon, he got into great depth about the Green Bay Packers organization.
But listeners to the show were focused on or distracted by the sound of a laugh in the background.
Troy Hughes of 1053 The Fan tweeted a post of Woodley laughing on the Jimmy Fallon Show in a past interview and compared it to the voice and laugh heard in the background.
Another fan noticed that Pat McAfee immediately realized what he was hearing. He did comment on the fact that there were noticeable voices to which the Super Bowl winning quarterback attributed to the television being on.
While the two haven't disputed rumors that they are broken up, they haven't said that they are together either, leaving questions about their status.
Some even noticed when Aaron Rodgers mentioned Shailene Woodley and their relationship, he looked in another direction as if she was in the same room.
But he also made it clear, even with the distraction, that a decision about his future wouldn't be announced at the time on the show.
Loreniki believes that the laugh indeed belonged to Woodley.
Colts Watch Parties VR is the latest to question Woodley's possible presence in the background.
Aaron Rodgers denies IG post was a message about his status
Tuesday's appearance was the first that the NFL MVP has made in a few weeks and came just hours after a late Monday night cryptic Instagram post. The post led many to wonder if he was sending a message that he was leaving the Green Bay Packers.
It was also interesting that he included Shailene Woodley in the post after rumors circulated that the two had split and called off their engagement.
The quarterback said that he wasn't sending any type of message except for gratitude, which is something he thought was necessary after a 12-day cleanse.
While Rodgers continues to say that he doesn't want to create drama or make headlines, he really hasn't done anything to say otherwise. Now, the uncertainty about his football career and his relationship status have both made headlines on Wednesday morning.
However, he has said that a decision on football should be made soon.