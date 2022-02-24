"Sounded like her to me" - NFL fans sure Shailene Woodley was laughing in background of Aaron Rodgers interview

Aaron Rodgers' weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" has become a watch for NFL fans. It seems that every time he is on the show, new information about his life and career is made public and becomes the next biggest topic of conversation.

But during the quarterback's recent visit to the show, many fane thought they heard Shailene Woodley, his rumored ex-girlfriend, laughing in the background.

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Pat McAfee and his boys knowing they got Aaron Rodgers interview tomorrow: Pat McAfee and his boys knowing they got Aaron Rodgers interview tomorrow: https://t.co/ZdO9KvmCyY

@gifdsports is also of the belief that Woodley may have been in the background.

gifdsports @gifdsports Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley?

Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley? https://t.co/01PMSpf5CR

Was it? Or, wasn't it? When Aaron Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon, he got into great depth about the Green Bay Packers organization.

But listeners to the show were focused on or distracted by the sound of a laugh in the background.

Nicole Menner @NicoleMenner Listen I watched the Secret Life of the American Teenager religiously back in the day. Sounded like Shailene to me Listen I watched the Secret Life of the American Teenager religiously back in the day. Sounded like Shailene to me 👀

Troy Hughes of 1053 The Fan tweeted a post of Woodley laughing on the Jimmy Fallon Show in a past interview and compared it to the voice and laugh heard in the background.

T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ @TommySledge Was that Shailene Woodley laughing in the background of Aaron Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee?



Let’s investigate, shall we? Was that Shailene Woodley laughing in the background of Aaron Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee?Let’s investigate, shall we? https://t.co/y50VxYnWts

Another fan noticed that Pat McAfee immediately realized what he was hearing. He did comment on the fact that there were noticeable voices to which the Super Bowl winning quarterback attributed to the television being on.

While the two haven't disputed rumors that they are broken up, they haven't said that they are together either, leaving questions about their status.

Some even noticed when Aaron Rodgers mentioned Shailene Woodley and their relationship, he looked in another direction as if she was in the same room.

Justin Steinbrinck @JSteinbrinck



She's in the room.



Not that there's anything wrong with that... @NicoleMenner He gestured toward where he looked when the laugh was acknowledged, when saying her name in his answer about her being with him for 2 MVPs.She's in the room.Not that there's anything wrong with that... @NicoleMenner He gestured toward where he looked when the laugh was acknowledged, when saying her name in his answer about her being with him for 2 MVPs.She's in the room.Not that there's anything wrong with that...

But he also made it clear, even with the distraction, that a decision about his future wouldn't be announced at the time on the show.

Loreniki believes that the laugh indeed belonged to Woodley.

Loreniki @lorenagl85 Was that Shailene’s laugh?! Sounded like it! Was that Shailene’s laugh?! Sounded like it! 😱😱😱😱

Colts Watch Parties VR is the latest to question Woodley's possible presence in the background.

Aaron Rodgers denies IG post was a message about his status

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Tuesday's appearance was the first that the NFL MVP has made in a few weeks and came just hours after a late Monday night cryptic Instagram post. The post led many to wonder if he was sending a message that he was leaving the Green Bay Packers.

It was also interesting that he included Shailene Woodley in the post after rumors circulated that the two had split and called off their engagement.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski Lengthy post from Aaron Rodgers tonight in the gram Lengthy post from Aaron Rodgers tonight in the gram https://t.co/hzHSIuwjaD

The quarterback said that he wasn't sending any type of message except for gratitude, which is something he thought was necessary after a 12-day cleanse.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life. Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life.

While Rodgers continues to say that he doesn't want to create drama or make headlines, he really hasn't done anything to say otherwise. Now, the uncertainty about his football career and his relationship status have both made headlines on Wednesday morning.

However, he has said that a decision on football should be made soon.

Edited by LeRon Haire