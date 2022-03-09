"Jalen Reagor was betting too" - NFL fans troll underperforming player following Calvin Ridley's suspension

In response to placing bets on NFL games, Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of 2022. The story of Ridley's suspension stole the headlines on March 7th, and responses came pouring in throughout the day. Most jokes and complaints were directed at the NFL's suspension handling compared to other punishments and, of course, Calvin Ridley.

However, some fans found a way to associate the day's events with the team they support. Put simply, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor rubbed some fans the wrong way in 2021, and he's hearing about it now.

This fan's viral tweet unleashed a storm. In the tweet, the fan joked that the wide receiver was betting on him dropping passes or his team dropping games, and he was trying to help his team lose.

This fan pushed back on the original post's idea, saying even the bookies don't make odds that low.

This fan pushed back on the original post's idea, saying even the bookies don't make odds that low.

Another fan was rolling in laughter when they first saw the tweet. As such, a laughing LeBron James seemed appropriate.

Another response pointed out that knowing that Jalen Reagor dropped a lot of passes in 2021 was not something "only Philly fans would understand."

Another response pointed out that knowing that Jalen Reagor dropped a lot of passes in 2021 was not something "only Philly fans would understand."

One fan found this funny, but as apparent from the short video they posted, they did not want to laugh out loud in the open.

One fan came up with a nickname for Reagor.

One fan came up with a nickname for Reagor.

One fan outlined the overarching problem with Reagor: his hands.

One fan joked that the wide receiver bet that he would catch less than the Vegas odds said he would. As such, that explains why he dropped the passes. Put simply, he did it intentionally to win a bet.

Then there was an underrated tweet buried deep in the thread:

One fan came up with a Squidward meme that everybody seems to love, stressing over the fact that they were "just kidding".

How Jalen Reagor's unimpressive 2021 season included him in Calvin Ridley's trouble

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why did fans feel the need to bring Jalen Reagor into Calvin Ridley's pain? It was simply because the wide receiver caused the fans plenty of discomfort. Specifically, those who expected the wide receiver to flourish in his second year were the ones who were most hurt.

In 2020, Reagor had 396 yards and a touchdown. Fans expected a big jump in 2021. Instead, the wide receiver regressed from a below-mediocre rookie campaign. In 2021, the wide receiver had 299 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. While Calvin Ridley is having a tough 2022, Reagor is also being dragged into the spotlight to be hit with tomatoes.

Edited by Piyush Bisht