"Stop tryna be cryptic what’s going on" - NFL fans try to make sense of Tom Brady's latest tweet mentioning Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 07:43 PM IST
Feature

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at it again. The 44-year-old is known for his superb social media game in which he has a team that helps put out great content.

The legendary quarterback's latest tweet has caused quite the stir among NFL fans. The 44-year-old tweeted an eye emoji and tagged fellow NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

👀 @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes

Speculation has been rife about what the tweet could mean, which has led NFL fans to try and figure out what the cryptic tweet is about.

One fan posted and told the quarterback to stop being cryptic with what was going on.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes Stop tryna be cryptic what’s going on Tom… https://t.co/kBbzHWpSrD

One fan posted that the tweet the 44-year-old put out is to simply remind the players he tagged that he still owns them.

@JayLGK @TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes TB12 just reminding them all that he owns them…

One fan said that the tweet was because Brady is trying to get paid like them as the quarterback is known for taking less money.

@JayLGK @TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes Trying to get more money like them. They getting paid 45-50M a yr. He is not.

Another fan said that it could be a Bitcoin conversation.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes Sounds like a bitcoin conversation

Another fan posted and said that Brady's tweet would be the topic of all sports media.

@TomBrady @GregTompsett @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes This will be the topic of all the sports media in the morning with their assumptions especially that 🤡 Skip

BetOnline's account replied and said that the quarterback is naming players he is no longer better than.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes Tom Brady naming quarterbacks he’s no longer better than?

Another fan said that the tweet could indicate a new NFT drop from the star quarterback.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes New NFT drop 🤔

Another fan simply posted what the meaning of this tweet was.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes What’s the meaning of this tweet?

Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin II posted a GIF saying, "What?"

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/BgHxHljYWk

One fan replied, asking what was going on here.

@TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes Now what da hell going on here

Tom Brady returns for 23rd NFL season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL thought it had seen the last of the legendary quarterback after he announced his retirement after 22 seasons. Much was made of it, but there was a sense that he wasn't done.

After a little over 40 days, Brady announced that he would be returning for an incredible 23rd NFL season. He will return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he is still contracted to the franchise.

Some thought Brady could sign for the 49ers, but given he was under contract, a trade would need to be facilitated.

The Buccaneers are now one of the favorites for the NFC crown and the Green Bay Packers and reigning Super Bowl champions in the L.A. Rams. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is on the hunt for ring number eight.

Will he get it?

Edited by Piyush Bisht

