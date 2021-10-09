NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire for Week 5: Kyle Pitts and three other TEs to consider

The tight end position in fantasy football is usually quite frustrating to master. The player pool isn't usually deep with TE1 players, and several of the second-best options end up with an injury or a dud season. 2021 has been no different when it comes to fantasy football tight ends.

George Kittle has been battling injuries, and is alternating between great and poor performances. Travis Kelce remains the top option, with Darren Waller making a case to be the second-best tight end in 2021.

Undervalued players like Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz have been fantasy football rockstars through the first four weeks. Others like Logan Thomas and Rob Gronkowski have derailed their lineups with severe injuries. Most fantasy football rosters are in need of a solid tight end for Week 5, so here are four options to pick up from:

#1 Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

corey spala @coreyspala disappointed in kyle pitts? among tight ends:- 2nd red zone targets

- 3rd routes run

- 4th slot snaps

- 6th targets

- 7th yardsall while having the 27th target accuracy -- the ATL offense will (hopefully) figure it out, bringing production full circle for the rookie 🧐 disappointed in kyle pitts? among tight ends:- 2nd red zone targets

- 3rd routes run

- 4th slot snaps

- 6th targets

- 7th yardsall while having the 27th target accuracy -- the ATL offense will (hopefully) figure it out, bringing production full circle for the rookie 🧐 https://t.co/TiI90MWfio

In shallow leagues, Kyle Pitts could be available on the waiver wire with some fantasy football owners getting fed up with his lackluster season. If anyone has the ability to pick up Pitts this week, drop whoever you need, and pick him up.

His matchup against the New York Jets in London is just what he needs to have his first standout performance in fantasy football. Pitts may not be the best tight end every week, but should be a stud in certain matchups this year.

#2 Cameron Brate - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Rob Gronkowski is still out of action with a serious rib injury, allowing Cameron Brate to carry the load for the tight ends in Tampa Bay. He wasn't a big factor against the New England Patriots, but they were ready for Tom Brady.

The Miami Dolphins are a below-average defense, so Brate could end up as the leading receiver for the Buccaneers. The offense has seen some struggles. Brate could help jump-start it with double-digit targets and a double-digit score in fantasy football.

#3 Maxx Williams - Arizona Cardinals

H刃wk @GowanSeason The best TE in the NFC West - 6’4

- White

- Wears Red

- 250+ Ibs

- Avg 11.9 Yards a catch Maxx Williams The best TE in the NFC West - 6’4

- White

- Wears Red

- 250+ Ibs

- Avg 11.9 Yards a catch Maxx Williams https://t.co/yO8lQPDGg2

Maxx Williams is a late addition to the group of tight ends worthy of picking up in fantasy football this week. He was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, but is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams has had 15 catches for 179 yards and a score since Week 2, which is impressive on a Cardinals' offense filled with playmakers. He's being positioned as a high-end TE2 in fantasy football this week, and could help out your lineup for a while.

#4 Jared Cook - Los Angeles Chargers

Also Read

Jared Cook can help out your fantasy football team in deep leagues. The 34-year-old had 19 points last week with six catches for 70 yards and a score.

Cook is a low-end TE2 with a high ceiling, and has a prime matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Travis Kelce had 76 yards and two TDs against them in Week 1. While Cook isn't at the same level as Kelce, he could still end up and have a solid performance before being stuck in a crowded offense again.

Edited by Bhargav