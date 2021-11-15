NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 replacements for DE Chase Young

The Washington Football Team hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today and pulled off the upset they were unable to complete in the playoffs last season. Washington's defense, which entered the game ranked nearly dead last against the pass, picked off Tom Brady twice in the first quarter and held the Buccaneers to just 53 rushing yards. Unfortunately, their win was not flawless, as defensive end Chase Young suffered a possible season-ending ACL injury in the second quarter. Washington were already without Young's running mate Montez Sweat (on IR with a jaw injury) this week and are now missing their top two pass-rushers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season.

IDP fantasy football leagues involve the usage of not just a team's defense, but defensive players for each position. Chase Young was ranked 34th in fantasy football at his position prior to his injury with just 1.5 sacks and 25 total tackles (one today). If you are playing in an IDP fantasy football league this season and are without Chase Young, here are three replacements to look into who could possibly perform better for you than Young did.

Demarcus Walker and other options to consider for fantasy football Week 10

#1 - Demarcus Walker, Houston Texans

Zak @CaramelPhd FSU alum DeMarcus Walker sacking Kyler Murray; Kyler tried to do a bit too much here, taking a big loss on 2nd & 22. FSU alum DeMarcus Walker sacking Kyler Murray; Kyler tried to do a bit too much here, taking a big loss on 2nd & 22. https://t.co/l75pjEUgh8

Demarcus Walker and the Houston Texans were on a bye in Week 10, meaning Walker should be easily available to pick up. Walker is not a starter this season for Houston, but he's played in 40 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps.

Charles Omenihu was traded a few weeks ago, which will allow Walker to see more snaps for the rest of the season. He's already tied a career-high in quarterback hits with five and could end the season with close to twice as many. Walker should be available to be picked as a short-term option in fantasy football.

#2 - Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Lee Harvey @AyeThatsLee Jadeveon Clowney : 3 tackles, 2 sacks & 5 QB hits Jadeveon Clowney : 3 tackles, 2 sacks & 5 QB hits https://t.co/BG3V3dslzl

Myles Garrett has returned to the field and is the #1 defensive end in fantasy football with 12 sacks, but the player on the other side of the defensive line could be a decent pick to replace Chase Young. Jadeveon Clowney is the 39th-ranked defensive end in fantasy right now with 3.5 sacks and 19 tackles, but the Browns offense is going to struggle for the foreseeable future and will have to rely on the defense to change the pace of games. The defense will be on the field more often and Clowney could have a great second half of the season.

#3 - Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team

Kim Jones @KimJonesSports With Jonathan Allen after Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19. A gap pressure against Tom Brady .... WAS gaining confidence. And, of course, Chase Young's injury. ☹️ I appreciate @jonallen93_ , who is always an outstanding interview. 🏈 With Jonathan Allen after Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19. A gap pressure against Tom Brady .... WAS gaining confidence. And, of course, Chase Young's injury. ☹️ I appreciate @jonallen93_, who is always an outstanding interview. 🏈 https://t.co/dyL0VWZ0YT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jonathan Allen is a defensive tackle, but can be used as a DL in fantasy football. With Chase Young and Montez Sweat both sidelined, Allen should have an even better season than he's already having. He's the #5 defensive tackle in fantasy football with a whopping six sacks through eight games. Washington's defense could be on the upswing and the defensive line needs a new leader to step up.

Edited by Piyush Bisht