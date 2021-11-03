NFL Trade Deadline Roundup: Who got traded today?

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone and it was much quieter than anticipated. There were six trades conducted today with minimal surprises. Most of the top-tier players rumored to be moved stayed put while one team in particular loaded up on draft picks and another had only three Day 3 picks remaining. Here's a quick roundup of every NFL trade from Tuesday. But first, here are the big names that did not move despite trade rumors.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason. #Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason.

Deshaun Watson will stay with the Houston Texans after the Miami Dolphins backed out at the last minute. They were hoping to get some clarification on his legal status before finalizing.

Marlon Mack will stay with the Indianapolis Colts.

Odell Beckham Jr. had LeBron James backing him to get out of Cleveland, but he remains with the Browns.

Other rumored NFL trades included Derek Barnett, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and Evan Engram. None of them were dealt with before the NFL trade deadline. The Detroit Lions also made zero moves to help their 0-8 roster.

Who got traded on Tuesday prior to the 4PM NFL Trade Deadline?

CB Kary Vincent Jr. - Denver Broncos to Philadelphia Eagles for 2020 6th-Round Pick

It's not often that an NFL rookie gets traded six months after getting drafted. The Philadelphia Eagles obviously liked Kary Vincent Jr., but the Denver Broncos drafted him before they were ready to.

Denver have been linked with moving several of their star players in the secondary, but it was the rookie who was dealt in the end.

Kary Vincent Jr. still hasn't played a game in 2021, but the Eagles seem to be loading up for 2022 with the likes of Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox turning NFL free agents next season.

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - Kansas City Chiefs to New York Jets for TE Dan Brown

The New York Jets needed a right guard and found one with championship-caliber in Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. He has been serving as a backup for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Trey Smith.

Instead of an NFL draft pick, the Chiefs were able to boost a weak tight end depth chart and clear out $1 million for the 2022 offseason. Dan Brown hasn't had a catch this season, but it gives Travis Kelce an extra body behind him.

DE Charles Omenihu - Houston Texans to San Francisco 49ers for 2023 6th-Round Pick

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot. Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot.

The Houston Texans were huge sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers bought Charles Omenihu for next to nothing and added solid depth behind Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Omenihu is only 24 and the 49ers can look to coach him up to be a great rotational piece.

EDGE Melvin Ingram lll - Pittsburgh Steelers to Kansas City Chiefs for 2022 6th-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced over the weekend that they were looking to trade Melvin Ingram after he voiced some displeasure with his role on the defense. Ingram signed a one-year deal with the Steelers worth $4 million in July, but took a backseat to a healthy Alex Highsmith. Kansas City's defense has ranked poorly in most categories this year, and Ingram could still provide a team with a capable edge-rusher.

EDGE Von Miller - Denver Broncos to LA Rams for 2022 2nd and 3rd-Round Picks

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN.



Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN.Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. https://t.co/wJjlDOQkPU

Von Miller had already announced to be moving on to the LA Rams, but the trade was completed on Tuesday.

The Rams seem to be looking to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium this year by loading up the roster. Von Miller is a Hall of Fame player who can still play at a high level.

Aaron Donald is a fantastic player, but he lacks a solid running mate on the defense. Surprisingly, the Rams lead the NFL with 25 sacks and look to finish with the lead.

Von Miller is PFF's third-highest ranked edge-defender this season. The Denver Broncos must hate to see Von Miller leave, but they now have extra ammunition to go after Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 NFL offseason. They will pay $9 million of Miller's $9.7 million salary, meaning the Rams won't take a hit this season for a star player.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both teams ended up winning this trade in a sense. As a side note, the LA Rams only have a third-round compensatory pick, a 5th-round pick and two 7th-round pick left for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Edited by Piyush Bisht