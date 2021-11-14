NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: Odell Beckham Jr.'s fantasy stock after Robert Woods injury

Timing is key in the NFL and Odell Beckham Jr. deciding to sign with the LA Rams seems to be impeccable timing for both of them. Everyone has been talking about how the Rams are going to fit a top-tier receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. into their offense, but that shouldn't be an issue anymore.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter It is an isolated ACL tear for Robert Woods that the team discovered last night, per source. It is an isolated ACL tear for Robert Woods that the team discovered last night, per source.

Robert Woods tore his ACL on Friday in practice, eliminating him for the season and freeing up a prime spot for Odell Beckham Jr. on the offense. The wide receiver just signed two days ago but is already suiting up to play for Monday Night Football.

The Rams still have Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson as experienced receivers, but Odell Beckham Jr. could be expected to be an immediate contributor. Is he worth starting in your lineup for Week 10 in fantasy football?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s fantasy football stock after Robert Woods injury

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources. Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't been a decent fantasy football starter in 2021. He's currently ranked as the 90th-best wide receiver in standard fantasy football leagues.

He played in six games with the Cleveland Browns with 17 catches and 232 yards and hasn't scored yet this season. You can look at a few different reasons as to why Odell Beckham Jr. has had such a poor season.

He missed the first two games of the season with an injury. The "quarterback play" has also been very inconsistent since Baker Mayfield has been playing with a dislocated shoulder in his non-throwing arm.

The Browns' offense wasn't helping much either. Jarvis Landry has missed four games this season and the run game has been dominating the offense lately.

Outside of Jarvis Landry, there were lesser known receivers in Rashard Higgins and inconsistent rising star in Donovan Peoples-Jones. There were no viable other threats to pull coverage away from Beckham.

The LA Rams are set-up for Odell Beckham Jr. to thrive. He won't be looked at as the only dominant star receiver. Cooper Kupp is the NFL's leading wide receiver and Van Jefferson is a solid WR3.

Tight end Tyler Higbee has also been a great receiver for the offense, having more than double the catches OBJ had with the Browns this year.

OBJ will be making his debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. It's a primetime game, the perfect setting for Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game as a Rams player.

He is projected to score around 11 fantasy football points after Robert Woods opened up a spot as a starter. If you have OBJ on your roster, he is best suited to be used as a FLEX.

It's his first game with a new offense and scheme and he might not be too familiar with the playbook yet. Woods' targets will also be spread around to Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson Jr.

In reality, Odell Beckham Jr. is touchdown-or-bust if you are hoping he can be a WR2 or WR3. He could get up to around 10 or 11 points this week with some deep routes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

I wouldn't bet on OBJ to be a deciding factor for your lineup. However, he should start to get better as the season progresses and he could be a great WR2 during fantasy football playoffs.

Edited by LeRon Haire