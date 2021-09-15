NFL Free Agency: 3 offensive tackles the Tennessee Titans should target

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2021 NFL season fully aware that they needed help on the offensive line. But on Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals made getting to the Titans offense look easy.

Chandler Jones had an impressive (league-leading) five sacks in Week 1 against the Titans. The team as a whole had six sacks and nine quarterback hits on Ryan Tannehill.

The first quarter isn't over and Chandler Jones has three sacks already. He's absolutely feasting on the Titans offensive line 🔥🔥 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2021

Left tackle Taylor Lewan even took to social media to admit that the Cardinals got the best of him, to say the least, and that he wasn't going to allow it to happen again.

If the Titans choose to address the need on the offensive line, here are three veteran linemen who are still free agents.

And there’s sack number three for Jones in the first quarter.



They really need to start giving Taylor Lewan some help over there. https://t.co/HmDVUSjpfM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 12, 2021

3 free-agent offensive tackles the Titans should take a look at

#1 - Russell Okung, OT

Russell Okung may be most well-known for his request for half of his salary to be paid in Bitcoin and subsequently the amount of money he made in return. But he is also a veteran, Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle who has been highly effective throughout his NFL career.

Okung is reportedly waiting for the right contract offer to come his way, and since Week 2 of the NFL season is rapidly approaching, he may just want to sign one soon. Okung plays mostly left tackle, but the way the offensive line looked on Sunday, the Titans may be willing to move some players around.

#2 - Mitchell Schwartz, RT

The only possible reason that Mitchell Schwartz is still a free agent in the NFL is because he suffered a season-ending back injury in 2020. Schwartz was a valuable asset on the offensive line that was given the job of protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense.

When the Chiefs' offensive line imploded during the Super Bowl due to injury, they decided to completely rebuild, and because Schwartz was still rehabbing, he didn't re-sign with the franchise. Schwartz is reportedly ready to sign with an NFL team that needs him, and as a reliable right tackle, the Titans should take notice.

#3 - Rick Wagner, OT

Rick Wagner most recently took the field for the Green Bay Packers last season. A former NFL fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Wagner has since played with the Lions and Packers. He has battled injuries through the last few seasons, but if the Titans are looking at a short-term fix on the offensive line, Wagner is their man.

