NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why teams should stay away from WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers towards the end of last season.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brown appeared in 18 games while recording 95 receptions for 1,109 yards and 10 touchdowns, including the postseason. His statistics were relatively solid with the Buccaneers during his two-year run, which resulted in a Super Bowl ring for the 2021 NFL season.

However, teams should be particularly cautious if they are considering signing the former superstar wide receiver. While there is no doubt about his talent, there are several red flags that could turn teams away from acquiring Antonio Brown.

3 reasons why teams should avoid signing Antonio Brown during the 2022 NFL free aegncy period

#1 - History of destructive behavior

Brown's destructive behavior has been well documented over the last several years.

Since the 2018 NFL season, he has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He severely damaged relationships with each of the four teams he signed with.

Most recently with the Buccaneers, he had an apparent argument on the sidelines with the coaching staff during the third quarter of the game against the New York Jets.

The argument resulted in him taking off half of his uniform before storming off the field and leaving the stadium while the game was still in progress. He abandoned his team and never played another game for the Buccaneers.

#2 - Missing time

In addition to the distractions that are often caused by Brown, he has also had difficulty remaining on the field over the last several years.

He has not completed a full season since 2015 and has missed significant time in each of the last three years. He has appeared in just 16 regular-season games across the last three seasons.

#3 - Aging

While he was relatively productive during his time with the Buccaneers, age is starting to catch up with Antonio Brown.

He will be 34 years old when the 2022 NFL season begins, which is often far past the prime years of most wide receivers. He was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL from 2013 to 2018, but those days are probably long gone at this point.

