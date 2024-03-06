NFL Free Agency: 5 blockbuster deals that could shake up the league feat. Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings

The 2024 NFL Free Agency will begin on Monday, March 11th. Teams across the league will start having conversations with the available free agents on the market to improve their roster.

There are a lot of great players who are still available on the market and have the potential to make a significant impact on the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some of the best players who were going to hit the free agency market have been franchise-tagged.

There has been a lot of talk lately about players potentially moving around the league in free agency. Here are some big moves that could shake up the league if they happen.

5 blockbuster deals that could happen in 2024 NFL Free Agency

#1. Kirk Cousins signs with Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins: Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

Kirk Cousins is arguably the best free agent on the market. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is coming off an Achilles injury, yet multiple teams are interested in him. Although the Vikings do want him back on their team, there is a possibility that the Atlanta Falcons could outbid the NFC North franchise in securing the services of the veteran quarterback.

There have been reports about Cousins potentially signing with the Falcons, and if he ends up in the NFC South, that could change the trajectory of the whole conference. The Falcons have a pretty good roster and they could cause problems to any team with a good quarterback.

Cousins is a great fit for the team, and they have players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, all of whom will make the job easier for the quarterback.

#2. Saquon Barkley signs with Houston Texans

Saquon Barkley: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

The New York Giants have not used the franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley, and he is set to hit free agency. Barkley can improve many teams around the league, and a possible landing spot for him is the Houston Texans.

The C.J. Stroud-led team won the AFC South last season and also defeated the Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard Round. Although they have a great group of receivers, their running game needs improvement. Barkley will provide a whole new dimension to their offense and can make the Texans a Super Bowl contender.

This past season Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 247 carries in 14 games. He also had 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. The Texans have $70 million in cap space, and they could easily afford him.

#3. Gabe Davis signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Gabe Davis: Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs need a wide receiver. Gabe Davis has shown throughout his career that he is a big vertical threat who could go off on any given day.

He is the perfect fit for the Chiefs' offense as they lack a receiver of his caliber. Apart from Davis, Rashid Shaheed of the New Orleans Saints could also be a potential target for the Chiefs in free agency.

This past season, Davis had 45 receptions for 746 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 17 games while averaging 16.6 yards per reception. Pairing him alongside Patrick Mahomes will be very dangerous and the Chiefs may find the spark that their offense lacked last season.

#4. Danielle Hunter signs with Chicago Bears

Danielle Hunter: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

With Chris Jones expected to sign a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Danielle Hunter could be the best defensive player available in free agency. The 29-year-old is coming off an impressive season in which he had 16.5 sacks.

The Vikings will try to bring him back, but similar to Cousins, could get outbid by one of their rivals. The Chicago Bears have $56.4 million in cap space, and since they are likely to improve the offense via the draft, the NFC North franchise could make a splash at Hunter in free agency.

The duo of Hunter and Montez Sweat have the potential to wreak havoc on the league. If Caleb Williams turns out the player he is projected to be, the Bears could be a contender next season.

#5. Derrick Henry signs with Dallas Cowboys

Derrick Henry: Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is arguably the best running back of this generation. Although he is 30 years old, Henry can still elevate any team around the league. The Dallas Cowboys need a running back to ease the load on Tony Pollard, and Henry will be the perfect fit.

Dak Prescott is coming off a phenomenal regular season, and giving him the luxury to hand the ball to Henry will improve the Cowboys' chances of making a deep playoff run. Playing behind the great offensive line of the Cowboys will also help Henry, and he has the potential of single-handedly winning a game for his team.

Signing Henry will not cost the Cowboys much, and they can afford the veteran running back after restructuring Prescott's contract.

