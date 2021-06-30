NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 reasons why Dallas Cowboys should get CB Richard Sherman

At one point, every NFL team would've given up almost everything to land Richard Sherman to anchor their secondary. As of right now, Sherman remains an unsigned free agent and as we draw closer to the start of the preseason, it's not looking good for Sherman.

Luckily for Richard Sherman, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes that one team is extremely interested in signing Sherman. Sullivan reported that the Dallas Cowboys should sign Richard Sherman. Tyler Sullivan explained why the Cowboys should be the top landing spot for the veteran corner.

"Dallas has invested in the secondary over the last two seasons with second-round picks Kelvin Joseph and Trevon Diggs, but they could use a veteran piece like Sherman to help mold the still-developing unit over the next season or so. It also doesn't hurt that Sherman would have some familiarity with Dallas' defensive scheme with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now running that unit for head coach Mike McCarthy."

Sullivan made a lot of valid points in his reasoning as to why the Cowboys should sign Richard ShermanThere are's three other reasons why the Cowboys should pursue the veteran corner. Let's look at those three reasons.

Why should the Dallas Cowboys pursue Richard Sherman?

NFL Free Agent CB Richard Sherman

#1 Dallas Cowboys need a lockdown cornerback

Richard Sherman registered a PFF defensive grade of 90 or better four times throughout his NFL career. Looking back as far as the 2008 season, the Dallas Cowboys haven't had a cornerback that has scored that high on the PFF defensive grade scale.

# of seasons w/ a PFF grade of 90+:

🔒 Richard Sherman - 4

🔒 Darrelle Revis - 3 pic.twitter.com/94mLjWIIwa — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2021

Sherman played five games in 2020 and posted a higher PFF coverage grade than all Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks. It's not exactly fair to compare Richard Sherman to the young cornerbacks on the Cowboys roster in 2020. So if we go back to the 2019 season and compare Richard Sherman's coverage grade to Byron Jones, it will give Cowboys fans a better look.

In 2019, Byron Jones was the top cornerback on the Dallas Cowboys roster. Jones posted a PFF coverage grade of 74.8 playing in 15 games. Richard Sherman recorded a PFF coverage grade of 90.1 in the 2019 season. The numbers tell the truth in most incidents, and right now the numbers are screaming at the Cowboys to sign Sherman.

#2 The Cowboys need Richard Shermans veteran mindset in their CB room

The Dallas Cowboys' top four corners - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Kelvin - Joseph have an average age of 23.5 years. All four corners have a combined ten years in the NFL after the 2020 season. Richard Sherman has played ten years in the NFL and is entering his 11th season in 2021.

Sherman's NFL career saw the most success with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time with the Seahawks, Richard Sherman posted eight interceptions in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013. He's had double-digit pass break-ups in six out of ten seasons.

Most Valuable Seattle Seahawks over the past decade per PFF WAR



1. Russell Wilson

2 Richard Sherman

3. Doug Baldwin

4. Earl Thomas pic.twitter.com/xG8QafKyZf — PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2020

Dallas has three young safeties that are still in the developmental stages in their NFL careers. Sherman can help Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Kelvin Joseph develop their pass defense.

Richard Sherman has a great football IQ and scored well on the Wonderlic with a 24. We all know that the Wonderlic doesn't have anything to do with the success of a player on the field. That comes from talent and putting in the work.

Where Richard Sherman scores that can help the Cowboys' young corners is the mental side of football. Sherman has outstanding mental acuity and is excellent at memorizing situations on the field. Which, in return, helps him jump routes and breakdown certain tendencies of NFL wide receivers.

#3 Richard Sherman can build the confidence in the Cowboys cornerback room

It's one thing for an NFL cornerback to think they're the best, but thinking and believing are two different things. Richard Sherman thinks and believes that he is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL every time he steps on the field. Sherman doesn't shy away from guarding the top wideouts in the NFL every Sunday, in fact, he begs for the opportunity.

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary took a beating last season. There wasn't a single cornerback that posted a PFF defensive grade higher than 63 last season. At times, the Cowboys secondary looked defeated.

Richard Sherman can bring in a winning mentality and a confidence boost for the Cowboys' cornerback room. Sherman has the ability to teach the young corners how to believe they're the best on the field every Sunday, no matter who's lined up across from them.

Remember thinking you're the best and believing you're the best are two different things and it can show on the field. That doesn't mean that this mindset will win the Cowboys the Super Bowl, but it will bring some improvements. It will also help in development.

