NFL games with no punts: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Week 4 creates NFL history

Can you imagine an entire NFL game without a single punt? That's what the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles managed to do in Week 4.

The Week 4 clash between the Chiefs and Eagles was the fifth game in NFL history where neither team punted the ball. The 16 offensive drives in the game - 14 if you discount the kneels to end both halves - saw nine touchdowns, three field goals, one interception and one turnover on downs.

Neither Chiefs' Tommy Townsend nor the Eagles' Arryn Siposs had to kick a single punt. That was an exciting game for the fans, but it also showed a concerning trend for both teams' defenses, especially for the Eagles, as they allowed six touchdowns on the day.

Adam Teicher @adamteicher Today's game was the 4th in NFL history with no punts. Not going out on a limb to predict the Chiefs will play more of these games this season Today's game was the 4th in NFL history with no punts. Not going out on a limb to predict the Chiefs will play more of these games this season

How many NFL games in history ended with no punts?

The Chiefs vs. Eagles game in Week 4 was the fourth regular-season game and fifth overall in the league's history, where neither team kicked a single punt.

The first NFL game without a single punt was an offensive masterclass between two of the NFL's greatest offenses ever: the K-Gun Offense employed by the Buffalo Bills during their AFC run of dominance in the early '90s, and the West Coast Offense of Bill Walsh and Joe Montana with the San Francisco 49ers.

The teams combined for 1086 yards of offense that day, with the Bills winning 34-31. Both Montana and Jim Kelly threw for over 400 yards that day.

During the 2014 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers were involved in two games where neither team kicked a punt. In Week 4, the Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-17 and four weeks later, the New Orleans Saints demolished Green Bay 44-23.

The only playoff game without a punt saw the Indianapolis Colts, led by Peyton Manning, beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-31 in the Divisional Round in 2003.

Andy Reid was the star of the game

Right after the game ended, Reid talked about how both punters had a bye week or kind of:

“It was a good day for the punters. They had a vacation on both teams"

Reid was Sunday's superstar. He became the first coach in the league's history to win 100 games with two different franchises, doing so, curiously, with the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Blair Kerkhoff @BlairKerkhoff So, no punts in Chiefs-Eagles. And Andy Reid becomes 1st NFL coach with 100 Ws with 2 franchises. Also, Chiefs & Steelers are only franchises with 3 coaches with 100 Ws (Noll, Cowher, Tomlin/Stram, Schottenheimer, Reid) So, no punts in Chiefs-Eagles. And Andy Reid becomes 1st NFL coach with 100 Ws with 2 franchises. Also, Chiefs & Steelers are only franchises with 3 coaches with 100 Ws (Noll, Cowher, Tomlin/Stram, Schottenheimer, Reid)

It was also great to see Reid back on the sidelines after being rushed to hospital in the aftermath of the Chiefs' Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

