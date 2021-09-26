NFL games today: Top 5 matches on Sunday 

There is an excellent slate of NFL games today. Filled with battles between undefeated teams, division rivalries and playoff hopefuls, Week 3 is set to be an exciting one. Every matchup is a storyline in its own right, but five NFL games today stand above the rest.

5 NFL games to catch on Sunday

#1 Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Topping the list of the most hyped NFL games today is a potential NFC Championship preview featuring the Bucs and the Rams. This is the only matchup in Week 3 featuring two undefeated teams.

Interestingly, this will be the first game Tom Brady plays in the city of Los Angeles. Both offenses are averaging over 30 points a game this season, so a shootout could be on the cards.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter When the Buccaneers play at the Rams on Sunday, it will mark the first NFL game that Tom Brady has played in Los Angeles. When the Buccaneers play at the Rams on Sunday, it will mark the first NFL game that Tom Brady has played in Los Angeles.

The Bucs' passing defense has allowed the third-most passing yards per game this season. A matchup with this top-ten passing offense is definitely something to watch out for.

Matthew Stafford will look to have a big day throwing the ball at Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in a favorable situation. Two of the top five offenses and two Super Bowl hopefuls make this the best of the NFL games today.

#2 San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday Night Football is a rematch of the NFC Championship game from two seasons ago. The 49ers rushing attack had its way with the Packers in that one and will look to repeat their performance here. They face a rushing defense that has already allowed almost 140 yards per game.

To counter that, Aaron Rodgers will look to build off of a stellar showing last week against a poor Detroit Lions team.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

The division rivalry features two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is already a Super Bowl MVP and regular season MVP, while Justin Herbert had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a quarterback. This should be a fun rivalry for years to come. A likely high-scoring battle between the next generation of quarterbacks makes this one of the best NFL games today.

Field Yates @FieldYates Through 17 career starts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have more passing yards than any other players in NFL history.



Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday. Through 17 career starts, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have more passing yards than any other players in NFL history.



Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday. https://t.co/uls8Eqwsvf

#4 Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team

The battle of two defending division champions from a year ago should answer the question 'what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?'.

The Bills were the second-ranked offense in the NFL last season while Washington had the second-ranked defense. Washington specializes in rushing passers while the Bills run everything through their mobile quarterback, Josh Allen, making this one of the most intriguing NFL games today.

#5 Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

The Titans and Colts are the two teams expected to compete for the AFC South division title. Their first of two meetings this season is crucial for both teams trying to get the upper hand on the other.

Both teams run the ball well and both struggle with rushing defense. The importance of this game in relation to the divisional race is why it is one of the best NFL games to catch today.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha