NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 14, 2021 

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Both teams were victorious in Week 5, but their wins were in contrasting fashion. The Buccaneers had it easy against the Miami Dolphins, winning 45-17. The Eagles, on the other hand, had to dig deep to beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18.

There was no time for either team to enjoy their victories as they'll be back on the field tonight. Let's dive right into what to expect for this Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Eagles.

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 11, 2021

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Channel: FOX/NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erik Andrews (FOX)

It wasn't long ago that the Eagles were living through the joy of their Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The team looked set to become an NFC powerhouse with talent on both sides, but everything faltered due to injuries and poor roster management.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The 2021 NFL season is the beginning of a new era in Philadelphia, with Nick Sirianni as head coach and Jalen Hurts as the franchise quarterback. Five games into the 2021 season, the Eagles have had plenty of positives, but their overall record (2-3) could have been better. Sirianni's questionable game management and Hurts' inconsistency have hurt the team thus far.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers have lost just one game this season. Despite injuries to key players, they are the favorites to win their division once again.

Tom Brady continues to defy age and is playing at an MVP level this season. The 44-year-old veteran quarterback threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. However, the Eagles' defense will be a much more difficult challenge for Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.

NFL Games Today Live Streaming Options for Thursday Night Football in Week 6

FuboTV: Seven Day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Also Read

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar